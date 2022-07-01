Column: Educating and motivating all students is not indoctrination, it's good teaching

When I was a kid in school, I rarely asked questions. I was afraid everyone would think the question was silly, because they “got it” and I didn’t.

It turns out, I wasn’t alone. Lots of kids are afraid.

You can repeat” There are no stupid questions” until you are blue in the face, but many students still won’t trust themselves or the reaction of others enough to participate.

It’s a cliché worth repeating: Each child is unique, with their own qualities and, yes, learning habits and abilities.

It would be great if each student could be taught in their preferred style. But they cannot. Often, teachers have classes with 15, 25 or 30 different learning styles.

To ask a teacher to tailor instruction to each kid would be absurd.

So if Oklahoma won’t fund a smaller student-teacher ratio, should teachers simply expect kids to buck up and conform their learning styles to the norm? Most parents would say “no” (or perhaps “yes” until their child has problems in school, then “no”).

All parents want their kids to be “that” student who understands the lecture immediately, who knows how to learn and who feels comfortable asking questions if they don’t understand.

But most of them are not, and when they fall behind, the parents (especially those without the time or strength to motivate or help their child) will expect the teacher, the school and the district to remediate.

Indeed, when critics say public schools are failing, they point to their failure to reach the kids who are not engaged, not those who catch on quickly.

So if teachers cannot tailor their approach to each child or allow them to fail, how do schools succeed?

Simply put, we expect teachers to motivate students to participate, learn and thrive. My best teachers made me feel welcome to ask questions to draw out my understanding. It worked for me, someone with divorce in the family but otherwise with caring parents who motivated me to work hard.

Imagine a kid with an abusive or apathetic parent at home, no exposure to an environment of active learning, with depression or anxiety, a lack of confidence in themselves or other things that block them from actively learning?

So it strikes me as hypocritical when politicians and activists (many of whom criticize public schools day in and day out) spend campaign dollars, time and energy attacking schools and teachers for deploying the very tools needed to spark student participation.

When schools — like many high-quality businesses — emphasize inclusion and diversity and emotional learning, they aren’t deploying some sort of kumbaya for civil rights; they are doing what it takes for Oklahoma’s families to win.

Everyone — parents, school board members, city and state government — wants to see each child succeed. Kids who succeed will invent things, create businesses and jobs, form a stronger military and culture and make their parents proud.

To educate our children and propel them to success, our schools should challenge those who already succeed in school, assist struggling students and encourage the unengaged. That requires strong teachers, smaller classes and a strategy to engage the unengaged kids by identifying what blocks and motivates them and welcoming their participation.

You don’t have to be an ally or a bleeding-heart liberal to see that Oklahoma has a strong interest in drawing out all the best that our students can offer.

Teachers can and should welcome kids with different backgrounds and identities, without being maliciously accused of indoctrinating the class in those identities.

Training teachers and administrators how to reach your individual child with the limited resources that Oklahoma provides is the least our government can do to propel children to success.

Adam Kupetsky is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board and public school advocate.

