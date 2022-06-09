Column: Early childhood workers in critical need of pay boost

Recently the National Head Start Association urged Congress to take action to address the dramatic workforce issues facing Head Start providers nationwide.

Long-neglected workforce underinvestment, conflicting COVID-19 protocols, and the rising impact of inflation have caused providers to struggle to meet the needs of the nation’s most vulnerable children and their families.

The Head Start workforce — a corps of dedicated professionals committed to the mission of serving at-risk children — has been pushed to a breaking point. Chronic low compensation, challenging job conditions, and better opportunities with employers who pay more are creating a crisis that demands immediate action.

A May 2022 survey by the National Head Start Association revealed four key themes:

Low compensation: 57% of respondents indicated that compensation is the No. 1 reason for staff leaving. The salary gap between Head Start and other, non-education employers has taken on new significance in the current labor market.

CAP Tulsa raised its minimum wage twice in the past two years and paid stipends to teachers. However, the gulf keeps widening with entry-level jobs in other sectors that pay more and offer more benefits.

A recent 2.28% cost of living adjustment awarded by the Office of Head Start provided only modest relief, particularly in the face of staggeringly high inflation.

Higher job turnover: 85% of respondents in the workforce survey reported that staff turnover is higher than usual. The impact of turnover disrupts child-teacher relationships, which are particularly important for those children from the most vulnerable backgrounds.

Continuity of caregivers is essential for achieving desired outcomes with young children. Thankfully our employee turnover at CAP Tulsa remains at a relatively low 12.5% due to multiple, intentional efforts around employee retention.

Staff shortages: 30% of staff positions are currently unfilled on average according to the survey. We are faring somewhat better at CAP Tulsa, with 60 open classroom positions, or 14% of classroom staff.

However, the staffing situation is more dire at many early childhood programs across Tulsa and around the state.

Closed classrooms: Difficulties filling open positions equals fewer children served. It also puts greater pressure on remaining staff, which leads to increased turnover.

In the survey, over 90% of respondents indicated their program has closed classrooms due to a lack of staff. Classroom closures disrupt parents who rely on early childhood education services while they are at work, causing some to seek alternative care arrangements that may seem more dependable, yet come at a price.

Closures translate into children left at home with an older sibling, a relative, or a neighbor while a parent goes to work or school. For families that do not have childcare options, missing one day of work can be a huge setback when only a day’s pay away from missing rent or affording groceries for the week.

For children, closed classrooms translate into critical learning loss in literacy, math, and language skills.

An additional impact of the pandemic has been children with higher needs entering Head Start, adding to stressful working conditions. Teachers are seeing the developmental delays caused by pandemic-related isolation and trauma.

Not only has this had a cumulative effect on staff, but it is coming at a time when children need the social-emotional support and structure that comes from Head Start more than ever.

Our staff are the backbone of Head Start; without their tireless dedication, we would not be able to live up to our mission to provide children from at-risk backgrounds with the opportunities for success as we have done for decades.

Early childhood development and care is a public good and a fundamental component of our national infrastructure. Investment, shared responsibility, and political will from all sectors are the key to ensuring all children are able to thrive.

We urge lawmakers to chart a course to improved compensation for the early childhood education workforce.

Karen Kiely is the executive director of Community Action Project Tulsa.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.