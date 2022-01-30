Column: Don't fear social-emotional learning; it's saving today's students

In high school, I was painfully awkward and gangly. I was the tall, shy, athletic girl with the wild hair.
One year, I enrolled in typing. We learned to type to 1970s tunes. “Seasons in the Sun” by Terry Jacks was perfect for beginners.
One day during class, I was typing (slowly), and my teacher walked up, looked at my hair and told me it was pretty. I had the hardest time controlling it back then, and I was self-conscious about it. She really saw me, understood what I needed, and gave it to me.
That day was not unique.
I worked hard in that class, because I wanted to make sure I showed her the same respect and interest she always showed me, day in and day out. Later, as a school principal, I saw much the same in almost every teacher I worked with, in one way or another.
Empathy and caring are such simple acts.
In my leadership role, I often dealt with the tougher student discipline issues. With the support of a school counselor, many times we were able to piece together the troubles a student was experiencing that impacted their behavior and learning at school. Teams of teachers, counselors and support staff would assemble to better understand the best way to connect and help get that student on track.
Once a teacher better understood a student — every time, without fail — I would see that teacher become the student’s biggest advocate. Every single time.
Teachers will go the extra mile to understand who their students are as people. They customize lesson plans to best meet our kids where they are. That includes their learning styles, interests, personalities, and moods. It helps the student learn and value the instruction they receive.
That’s social-emotional learning in a nutshell: Understanding our students, meeting them where they are and figuring out what is the best way to support them. It helps to keep them on track for success and graduate from school, moving on to the next phase of their lives well-prepared.
Do we want our teachers to develop a healthy rapport and respectful relationship with our children? Of course we do. Do we want them to empathize when our kids are having a bad day? Yes.
Do we want them to be able to differentiate instruction based on the many needs of our children? Again, yes.
Do we want our kids to be able to work well with others, recognize when they are having a bad day and know how to handle it in a productive way? Absolutely.
Teachers have been handed a lot in the last several years. They have been the focus of politically motivated ire, and they could really use our support. We must remember that they too are human and deserving of our respect.
Parents, reach out to your child’s teacher(s) and ask them how you can help. Join the PTA. Attend parent-teacher conferences. Volunteer your time. Get involved.
Do you have a concern about a lesson in class? Ask for a phone call or meeting. Find out what is really going on, and don’t just vent on social media. If you need to, ask the principal for help.
The newest talking point of “Social-emotional learning is bad” isn’t helping, and it isn’t authentic. We all have a teacher or two (or more) who went that extra mile for us. I had many, many excellent teachers who cared for me and invested in who I was beyond taking a test or turning in an assignment.
It would have been easy for them just to stick with the curriculum, but they gave more of themselves to me, and to so many others — and that made all the difference. Our kids deserve the same.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano has represented House District 79 since 2018 and previously spent a career in public education as a teacher and administrator.