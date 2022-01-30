Column: Don't fear social-emotional learning; it's saving today's students

Once a teacher better understood a student — every time, without fail — I would see that teacher become the student’s biggest advocate. Every single time.

Teachers will go the extra mile to understand who their students are as people. They customize lesson plans to best meet our kids where they are. That includes their learning styles, interests, personalities, and moods. It helps the student learn and value the instruction they receive.

That’s social-emotional learning in a nutshell: Understanding our students, meeting them where they are and figuring out what is the best way to support them. It helps to keep them on track for success and graduate from school, moving on to the next phase of their lives well-prepared.

Do we want our teachers to develop a healthy rapport and respectful relationship with our children? Of course we do. Do we want them to empathize when our kids are having a bad day? Yes.

Do we want them to be able to differentiate instruction based on the many needs of our children? Again, yes.

Do we want our kids to be able to work well with others, recognize when they are having a bad day and know how to handle it in a productive way? Absolutely.