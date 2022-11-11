Column: Don't believe the hype, recognize propaganda when you see it

Now that all the fracas of Election Day 2022 is over, let us take a moment to remember Oklahoma’s Gov. Pierce.

You don’t remember Gov. Pierce?

Go Google “list of Oklahoma governors.” I’ll wait.

When I was just starting my career in technology, I was employed by a private university in Tulsa, and one of my coworkers was active in politics. I was a Republican then. In 1994, every chance he got to talk about the gubernatorial primary, he mentioned “Gov. Pierce.”

On its face, the idea of returning a former governor to the office is reasonable. Google didn't exist, so it took me a while to realize he was talking about a Republican candidate from Bartlesville, who had never been governor. Pierce didn't get the job, that went to Gov. Frank Keating.

All these years later, I’ve never forgotten “Gov. Pierce.” To me, this is the definition of good political propaganda.

Propaganda is communication to influence or persuade and uses facts selectively to further a position by either hyping your team or denigrating the other.

It’s been a part of the political toolkit but became set in stone by Edward Bernays in 1928. Like all forms of mass media, it’s been co-opted for other purposes. Bernays refused to work for Nazi Germany, though Adolph Hitler and Joseph Goebbels were fans of his work. However, other American public relations firms didn’t have such high moral standards.

You could say propaganda in politics is the opposite of statesmanship. Rather than respecting the primacy of fact and collaboratively working towards a solution, political propaganda is painting opposing views as morally objectionable.

Back to Google, searching for “WWI anti-German propaganda images” will produce a trove of images that portray Germans as less than human. Those images may seem like ancient history or exaggerations from generations ago now rejected by modern and more educated sensibilities.

Until that is, you think about the similarities in portraying America's leading liberals as running child-trafficking rings out of Washington, D.C-based pizza joints.

While the WWI-era American PR machine used stereotypes to bolster our participation in the war, over the next 20 years Germany honed its message with a much more tragic and sinister use of propaganda; it laid the foundation for what became the Holocaust and World War II.

Propaganda can be dangerous. Propaganda can get your blood boiling and engage the low-level fight-or-flight part of your brain.

Thinking about the past few months of TV and social campaign media ads, I'm sure a few shouted at you that way, to get you roiled up. It can coerce you to action or dissuade you. The attitude that it's a done deal keeps voters away. Oklahoma had the lowest voter turnout in 2020.

It can be tough discerning what’s true in life, and especially in politics. To be an informed consumer, you’ve got to widen media consumption to learn how different reporting sources color the issues. This will require reading print over television and TikTok videos.

But back to “Gov. Pierce” for a moment.

That someone coined "Gov. Pierce" in 1994 — the same year Newt Gingrich became House Speaker and the Contract with America was popular — is likely not a coincidence. Granted, framing a gubernatorial candidate a a done deal is gentler than portraying Germany as a bloodthirsty ape invading our shores.

In 28 years, the continued rise of segmented sources (internet, entertainment masquerading as news, etc.) has only made us more susceptible to propaganda and upped the stakes of our discernment.

In those earlier times of less division, congressional members lived in Washington, D.C. rather than living in airports — going between the home district and the office. They hung out together, went to the same churches, concerts and school assemblies. They saw each other as human beings.

They got more quality work done in Congress without the sort of name-calling we see nowadays. Pouring salt into the fields of the “enemy” is a sure way to create a pattern of destruction for everyone.

No matter which of your chosen candidates won on Tuesday, remember it’s up to all of us to remember the words of Public Enemy and “Don’t Believe the Hype.”

Gary Szabo is owner and founder of YourPartTimeCIO, a management consulting firm specializing in IT leadership and fractional chief information officer services. He lives in Tulsa.