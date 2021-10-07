Column: Don’t sabotage energy reliability and affordability

The energy transition is happening. But how it proceeds, at what speed and with what guardrails remain to be seen. The importance of managing this transition carefully and responsibly and not sacrificing the reliability and affordability of our power supply can’t be overstated.

Unfortunately, included in the House Reconciliation bill now working its way through Congress is a $150 billion proposal that could turn already emerging reliability and affordability concerns into a full-blown crisis.

This proposal is an incentive program on steroids that aims to reshape the nation’s electricity mix in just nine short years. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, likely the key vote on whether the plan, as proposed, becomes law, has already expressed deep reservations.

At a recent Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates the nation’s electricity markets, Manchin’s concerns were hardly put to rest. Two commissioners warned that the proposed path forward would make energy cost increases and reliability issues “inevitable.”

Commissioner James Danly went so far as to say the proposal drops an “H-bomb” into the middle of electricity markets, later adding, “consequences will be profound, disruptive and incalculable.”