Column: Do the write thing

I signed up for the “Informed Delivery” service offered by the U.S. Postal Service a few months ago. With it, each morning I get an email with scans of the items that will be waiting for me in my mailbox when I get home.

Most days this email sparks zero joy when I learn all I can expect are credit card offers, bills and poorly targeted direct mail marketing. But some days, that email tells you something special will be waiting for you.

Who doesn’t love getting a hand-written thank you ? Or a "thinking of you" note in the mail, left on your desk or even via a yellow sticky note on your computer? This lost art of pen and paper communication is due for a comeback.

I used to have the goal of sending five handwritten notes per week. I fell out of practice recently, but after getting a very special piece of snail mail last week, I’ve recommitted to my letter-writing campaign.

Work is one of my favorite places to put this practice into action. Of course, I enjoy acknowledging people I know and have worked with for years. But my favorite cards are the ones to people I don’t know…yet.

When I first started my career at Saint Francis, I got a handwritten note from the vice president of Laureate at the time. Had I met this guy before? No. Would he have known who I was if we passed in the hall? Probably not.

But, did that note go up on my bulletin board in my office? Yep. I don’t remember what the note said or, honestly, what I did that inspired a thank you, but I absolutely remember how it made me feel.

I felt recognized and appreciated. And, as a 20-year-old, new employee at the bottom of the org chart, being recognized by someone in a leadership role felt really special.

Fast forward 20 years, I hope the nurse I saw last week who got up from her lunch in the cafeteria to help an older man, trying to carry food while using a cane, carry food for his family back to the other side of the hospital, appreciated her “I saw what you did…thanks for embodying our mission” note.

I am convinced that small gestures like this can play an important role in company culture. They deliver guaranteed smiles and create a moment when the recipient can’t help but feel recognized.

In a world where the majority of the words we consume are on a screen, there’s something undeniably special about the hands-on experience of letter writing and receiving. (A topic for another column: the tactile joy of a printed newspapers. If you’re reading this with ink on your hands, you know what I’m talking about.)

From the paper choice, ink color, quirky penmanship and even the scent of the sender’s stationary—a handwritten card can offer an experience electronic communications will never deliver.

There’s also something vulnerable and genuine about handwritten notes. You might hate your penmanship or misjudge how much space you have left and have to squeeze two sentences into the very last bit of blank space on your card.

Or, you might misspell "piece" and have to try to make your "e" and "i" ambiguous enough that your reader won’t question why the dot of the "i" seems to be more vertically aligned with your "e." We’ve all done it. But I guarantee you, none of that matters to the recipient.

All they’ll remember is how it made them feel. This is where the sincerity lies; this is what makes it personal; this is what distinguishes it from the spellchecked, uniformly margined and single-font emails we read and quickly delete. It’s truly the thought that counts.

Last week, I hit the “Informed Delivery” jackpot—a love letter appeared in my morning mail preview.

To "Auntie LaLa" from, my not-actual-nephew, Thomas. Was the spiral-bound stationary fancy? No. Could I understand the five-year old’s marker musings? Barely. None of that mattered, opening the mailbox to that glitter-heart coated envelope made my day.

Ready to make someone smile? Find a pen that makes you feel like Shakespeare. You know, the one that you’re convinced makes your handwriting look like modern calligraphy. Everyone has one.

Use a card or paper that appeals to you; how it feels in your recipients hand is part of the experience.

Then, just do the write thing.

Lauren Landwerlin is the vice president of strategy, marketing and communications at Saint Francis Health System and is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

