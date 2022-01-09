Column: Discover Oklahoma history through the bounty of literature from noted historians and researchers

I was 28 when elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, then left after a term to serve in the state Senate. When elected governor in 1995, I was the only one in state history to have served in both chambers of the Legislature.

Interestingly, it was while in the Legislature that I was frequently told that Oklahoma had little history and that much of it was sensibly relegated to footnotes nor long remembered.

A Tulsa boy, with parents who were transplants from Pennsylvania and Illinois, I was not required to take Oklahoma history in high school. That’s a shame because my later reading of historian Danney Goble’s research on Oklahoma history opened my eyes to fascinating landscapes of diversity and beauty, along with the combustion and conflict that shaped our state.

The U.S. marshals suffered their worst casualties when they thundered through our new Oklahoma lands in search of outlaws and assorted desperados interested in little more than plunder.

Native American tribes with written languages and sophistication were herded west, pushing against other tribes as new faces jostled for old lands.