Column: Discover Oklahoma history through the bounty of literature from noted historians and researchers

I was 28 when elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives, then left after a term to serve in the state Senate. When elected governor in 1995, I was the only one in state history to have served in both chambers of the Legislature.
Interestingly, it was while in the Legislature that I was frequently told that Oklahoma had little history and that much of it was sensibly relegated to footnotes nor long remembered.
A Tulsa boy, with parents who were transplants from Pennsylvania and Illinois, I was not required to take Oklahoma history in high school. That’s a shame because my later reading of historian Danney Goble’s research on Oklahoma history opened my eyes to fascinating landscapes of diversity and beauty, along with the combustion and conflict that shaped our state.
The U.S. marshals suffered their worst casualties when they thundered through our new Oklahoma lands in search of outlaws and assorted desperados interested in little more than plunder.
Native American tribes with written languages and sophistication were herded west, pushing against other tribes as new faces jostled for old lands.
Author Eddie Jackson tells the story of “Oklalusa,” the dream of a Black state, where recently freed slaves from the South following the Civil War, looking west for a new land of promise and freedom, found it in the opportunity lands of Oklahoma.
Beginning in 1889, and seven land runs later, desperate settlers of every race stormed west to lay claim to a better tomorrow. Author and historian John Dwyer sketches these and other stories, with colorful maps and paintings in his book “The Oklahomans.”
Long after the creation of the nation’s republic, Oklahoma became fertile ground for land, cattle and energy fortunes that endeavored to create a classless society, proclaiming in the song “Farmer and the Cowman” in Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”: “I don’t say that I am better than anybody else, but I’ll be damned if I’m not just as good.”
Tall-tree personalities dug into the landscape that brought us shame (such as in Gov. “Alfalfa” Bill Murray, who was an apostle of segregation and the poll tax) and pride (like humorist Will Rogers, a Cherokee Nation citizen who during his life was the most famous Oklahoman, first in movies and then as a newspaper columnist and radio personality).
There’s more. Tulsan Connie Cronley’s recent “A Life on Fire,” published by the University of Oklahoma Press, tells the story of Oklahoma’s Kate Barnard.
In 1907, when women couldn’t vote, Barnard became the first woman to hold public office. Incredible. She was a meteor shower. Her crusade stopped children from working in factories and mines and required that homes for people who are sick and disabled, jails and prisons and hospitals, all provide decent and sanitary care.
Barnard drove herself to an early grave because she would not tolerate a government of anguish and indifference.
Oklahoma has a history. Isn’t it time that we lean back, put up our feet and learn more about it?
Frank Keating was governor of Oklahoma from 1995 to 2003 and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.