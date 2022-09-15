My mother was fascinated by Queen Elizabeth II. They were the same age, and my mother insisted that they shared a birthday, though my mom was born in June, not in April like Elizabeth. But the queen celebrated her official birthday in June, so it wasn’t that much of a reach.

Mom grew up in Palestine during the British Mandate and went to the English High School in Haifa. She developed a lifelong love of British poetry and afternoon tea and learned to sing “God Save the King” in both English and Arabic.

My dad went to a British boarding school in Jerusalem, so he knew the words to “God Save the King” in Arabic, too. Much to my dismay, the two of them liked to belt it out to try to stay awake on the long road trips we took each summer from Stillwater.

My mother also enjoyed telling me about the queen and the royal family. Mom’s stories always started with the Abdication Crisis, a seminal event for the entire British Empire, which altered Elizabeth’s life forever. Long before I understood what the word “abdication” actually meant, I knew that Elizabeth’s uncle hadn’t wanted to be king, so he’d quit to marry a twice-divorced American woman — which for some reason was a really bad thing.

Except it made then-Princess Elizabeth the unlikely heiress to “the empire on which the sun never sets” when she and my mom were both 10 years old — an empire in which my parents and our extended family lived at the time.

I like to imagine that my mother followed Elizabeth’s formative years in the 1930s and 1940s in much the same way that young girls today watch Disney movies and dream princess dreams.

I envision my mom in a darkened theater watching newsreels. She probably did that but couldn’t afford it often, given what happened to our family during the years just before and after Elizabeth’s accession.

Elizabeth spent the war years at Windsor Castle because her palace in London was being bombed in the Blitz, my mother told me. The princess learned to drive ambulances and famously appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on V-E Day. She met the love of her life but had to save ration coupons for her wedding dress like everyone else did during the war and postwar years.

Then Elizabeth married her prince and took the helm of the empire (albeit a smaller empire) during the same years when my mother lost her home, became a refugee and went to work to help her family pay for food, shelter, clothing and other basic necessities.

Like Elizabeth, my mom had to step up in unforeseen ways at a time when not many women were expected to do so. Rebuilding her life after the Nakba — the destruction of Palestinian society and homeland in 1948 — took decades and ultimately took her to Oklahoma. She got married 22 years after Elizabeth, and I’m almost a quarter of a century younger than her heir, now King Charles III.

But my mom and the queen were contemporaries, and I can’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t aware of Elizabeth and her story.

We finally went to London as a family when I was in junior high school, and Mom and I toured the sights, had high tea, and posed with the royals at Madame Tussauds. Then, for the only international trip we ever took alone together as adults — during the brief interval we had before cancer left her too ravaged to travel — we went back and did it again. She was an Anglophile, and it was our thing.

So when I think of the queen, I remember my mom.

For the 21 years since I lost my mother, it’s been a comfort to know that Queen Elizabeth II, a woman of my mother’s age and generation, was still an active presence in the world — someone else who had seen the world grow and change over the same years that my mother had lived, even though her perspective would have been very different.

I suppose it was part of my own wistful dream about how much more life my mom could have had. Elizabeth had the years that Afaaf didn’t.

So I’ve gotten up in the middle of the night in the years since my mother passed to watch royal events, and I’ve thought of my mom. I’ve revisited London and gone for high tea and walked by Buckingham Palace, and I’ve thought of my mom.

When I watched "The Crown," I thought of my mom. And when I drink my Fortnum and Mason Royal Blend tea at home in Dallas, I think of my mom — particularly when I use her favorite Royal Albert Old Country Roses tea service.

When I got the news that the queen had passed away, I remembered my mom and thought of what might have been.

I’m not a monarchist by any stretch of the imagination. For anyone reading this who is prone to judgment and derision about the outpouring of grief that has accompanied the queen’s death, let me say this clearly: I have no desire to be ruled by a sovereign or someone who was born into the “right” family.

And I’m keenly aware of the damage that monarchies and colonialism have done in the world and to my own family.

Furthermore, I don’t think it’s a tragedy that a privileged 96-year-old woman — one of the wealthiest in the world — passed away in a castle after a life well-lived, surrounded by luxuries, her children and many people who cared for her.

But I hope you’ll understand why I’m still sad that that the queen’s time has passed — and maybe a little nostalgic as I imagine my parents driving down a highway singing “God Save the King” in Arabic.

Margot Habiby grew up in Stillwater and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oklahoma. She is a writer and editor in Dallas.