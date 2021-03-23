Column: Depolarize society starts with depolarizing ourselves

Do you stereotype, feel superior to, dismiss or ridicule people on “the other side” of the political divide? I used to.
But after the 2020 presidential elections, I reached out to Braver Angels because I wanted to find a new way forward. I wanted to stop contributing to the daily divisive and distracting rhetoric and instead start learning how to better communicate with people with whom I disagree on policy decisions, but often agree with on core values.
Braver Angels’ mission is to help ordinary Americans bridge the divide before our country breaks apart. In workshops, debates and in local alliances, Republicans (Reds) and Democrats (Blues) get to know each other, practice listening to understand and speaking in order to be understood — instead of trying to preach, persuade or proselytize. Both Blues and Reds ask ourselves, “Are we currently contributing more to our country’s divisions or are we more often working intentionally to bridge them?”
In our Depolarizing Within workshop 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, all participants will take and discuss this self assessment:
1) How often do you find yourself thinking about “those people” on the other political side without much regard for the variation among them? (Usually, we’re aware of great variation within our own group.)
Circle one: Often/Sometimes/Never
2) How often do you find yourself assigning mainly self-serving or negative motives to the other group — and mainly positive motives to your group?
Circle one: Often/Sometimes/Never
3) How often do you find yourself focusing on the most extreme or outrageous ideas and people, on the other side, thereby making it hard to see how a reasonable person could remain in that group?
Circle one: Often/Sometimes/Never
4) How often do you find yourself comparing the worst people on the other side with the best people on your side?
Circle one: Often/Sometimes/Never
5) How often do you feel a “rush” of pleasure with friends when you ridicule those crazies on the other political side?
Circle one: Often/Sometimes/Never
6) Which of the following is closest to your overall emotional attitude towards the majority of people who support the other side? Circle the one closest to where you are now and then the one you aspire to, if they are different.
• Hate: They are enemies out to destroy the country
• Disdain: They are ignorant and should know better
• Pity: They are well meaning, but duped
• Basic Respect: They make contributions, even if they are mostly off base.
• Respect and Appreciation: They make unique and necessary contributions
It takes a lot of courage to admit that we are contributing to the current crisis of confidence in our democracy by refusing to maintain respectful relationships with coworkers, colleagues, friends and family with whom we disagree.
Because this country is governed “by the people” and “for the people,” it’s time for “we the people” to work to rebuild our relationships.
As the Braver Angels website says: “At this time of crisis, we need more than civility, empathy, and goodwill. We need courage.”
The website explains the group's formation:
“After the 2016 election, we assembled 10 Donald Trump supporters and 11 Hillary Clinton supporters. The goal was simple. We needed to see if Americans could still disagree respectfully — and just maybe, find common ground. Some thought it wasn’t likely.
"We proved our skeptics wrong.
"Republican and Democrat, native born and immigrant: these Americans liked each other. But first they had to hear one another’s stories. Black and white, Christian and Muslim: These Americans could appreciate each others opinions. But first they needed to see where these opinions came from. They could listen to each others points of view once they saw one another, not as stereotypes, but as neighbors in a country they shared.
"The first gathering was successful. Everyone agreed: This needed to be just the beginning.
"And it was.”
The name Braver Angels was inspired by President Abraham Lincoln’s call — as the Civil War was brewing — for Americans to summon the “better angels” of our nature and to call forth the courage needed to pursue a more perfect union marked, as Lincoln would say four years later, by “malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right.”
Today, Tim Tardibono, my red co-chair and I are hoping you will join a growing alliance of Reds and Blues in Oklahoma. All of us are Americans who are eager to better understand each other, so we can find ways to work together, for the greater good.
Please feel free to contact Tim at: timothyt@braverangels.org or me at: bprose@allsoulschurch.org
Barbara Prose is executive minister of All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa.
