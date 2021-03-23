Column: Depolarize society starts with depolarizing ourselves

• Basic Respect: They make contributions, even if they are mostly off base.

• Respect and Appreciation: They make unique and necessary contributions

It takes a lot of courage to admit that we are contributing to the current crisis of confidence in our democracy by refusing to maintain respectful relationships with coworkers, colleagues, friends and family with whom we disagree.

Because this country is governed “by the people” and “for the people,” it’s time for “we the people” to work to rebuild our relationships.

As the Braver Angels website says: “At this time of crisis, we need more than civility, empathy, and goodwill. We need courage.”

The website explains the group's formation:

“After the 2016 election, we assembled 10 Donald Trump supporters and 11 Hillary Clinton supporters. The goal was simple. We needed to see if Americans could still disagree respectfully — and just maybe, find common ground. Some thought it wasn’t likely.

"We proved our skeptics wrong.