Column: Demographics of Tulsans who are homeless shifting, giving wrong perception

“Why does it feel like I am seeing more individuals experiencing homelessness?”

As the CEO of Mental Health Association Oklahoma, the state’s premier boots-on-the-ground nonprofit whose expertise and work exists primarily at the intersection of mental illness and homelessness – fighting every day to promote mental health and end homelessness, I am frequently asked this question.

People feel like they are seeing more individuals in need of housing on street corners, at bus stops, and setting up encampments in their communities.

In the last six years, overall homelessness rates have stayed nearly level, which is a true testament to the efforts of our nonprofit, philanthropic, and elected leaders to hold the line in the face of not only a public health emergency but increasing housing costs and decreasing affordable housing availability in Tulsa County.

Since 2020, the coalition of housing service providers that comprise Tulsa’s continuum of care have successfully housed 2,915 Tulsans!

The reality is not that homelessness is going up, but that the demographics of who is becoming homeless, and the availability of affordable housing have changed—making homelessness more visible than it has been in recent history.

Between 2016 and today, we have seen a 26% decrease in individuals experiencing sheltered homelessness—the least visible form of homelessness. These are individuals who are couch surfing, staying with friends or family, or living out of a vehicle.

These are also the unseen faces of homelessness, by and large because their homelessness is largely kept out of public view. We don’t see the family living out of their car. We don’t see the individual re-entering from incarceration who is sleeping on a friend’s couch. We don’t see the single parent staying in a relative’s spare room.

They are all experiencing homelessness, but in less public ways.

Conversely, unsheltered homelessness has risen dramatically. Tulsa has seen a 169% increase in unsheltered homelessness since 2016, with the largest spike in unsheltered homelessness having occurred in just the last 18 months.

But why? There are many external reasons for this, some of which you can probably guess, and some of which may surprise you.

The solution to homelessness is housing.

Unfortunately, we are in one of the most hostile housing markets in recent history, with housing prices having increased nearly 20% in the last year alone.

Even more devastating is the fact that finding affordable housing to rent is also becoming out of reach for those most in need. Rents have risen across our city, in some parts by as much as 19%.

This lack of affordable rental housing is further exacerbated by out-of-state landlords who are buying and flipping properties exclusively to produce high-rent units.

Stunningly, this means that many of the folks you see experiencing unsheltered homelessness every day actually have a housing voucher in hand. They simply cannot find a landlord willing to rent to them because it is not as profitable.

Of those Tulsans experiencing homelessness who were interviewed during the 2022 Point-in-Time Count—our annual census of our homeless population—nearly 45% identified as Black, Indigenous, or as a person of color.

This is a population that is disproportionately impacted by homelessness. This disproportionate impact is only further amplified by the current strain in our housing system—which already tends to discriminate and deprioritize these populations.

Further, 67% of those interviewed identified a mental or physical disability as a primary reason for their difficulties in securing housing. These are individuals who cannot simply move into any available unit. They may, for example, need a unit with wheelchair accommodations or wrap around mental health services that MHAOK and other organizations provide.

Even Tulsa’s unsheltered veteran population is struggling to find housing.

A colleague of mine, Melanie Stewart, at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs of Eastern Oklahoma recently shared that their housing program goal, since its launch in 2008, was to have 92% of veterans with a voucher housed.

This is a goal the agency has been able to meet or exceed every year until the last two years, when the veterans with a voucher housing rate fell to 60%.

So, when people ask me why it looks like homelessness is increasing in Tulsa, the answer is that it is not. There are more Tulsans experiencing unsheltered homelessness which is more visible to us.

There are fewer units of affordable housing, fewer landlords willing to rent to those in need, and fewer developers building affordable housing. So now that the problem is more visible to all of us, I hope more of us are inspired and motivated to solve it.

Terri White is the chief executive officer of Mental Health Association Oklahoma and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.