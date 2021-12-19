Column: Democrat leaders aren't living up to their promises and spending wildly

Looking back on President Joe Biden’s first year in the White House, there’s a lot to be desired. Despite unilateral control of Washington, DC, Democrat leaders have not fulfilled a single promise made on the campaign trail.

Biden promised no vaccine mandates; now, he’s lost multiple court battles over that very issue. He promised to shut down the virus; COVID deaths in 2021 outpaced those in 2020 — even with widespread use of the vaccine. He promised millions of new jobs after the expensive, partisan American Rescue Plan this spring; instead, inflation is at a 40-year high, and we are still over a million jobs short of Biden’s promise.

Following these failures, have the Democrats looked back over their policies and realigned their priorities with overwhelming public opinion? Of course not.

President Biden has led Democrats to believe that his presidency is an opportunity to spend as much taxpayer money as possible. The American Rescue Plan cost taxpayers $1.9 trillion; COVID relief in total came at the cost of nearly $4 trillion — much of which remains unspent. Now, they’re trying to ram a $5 trillion bill through Congress despite widespread concerns from members of both parties.