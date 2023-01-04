Column: Cut Tulsa red tape to allow in more family child care homes

Tulsa is considered a child care desert because there is fewer than one licensed child care spot for every three kids under the age of 5.

A map of the Tulsa-area child care supply indicates scarcity in every geographic section and in nearly every neighborhood, with more intensive needs in east Tulsa, west of the Arkansas River, south near Riverside Drive and 81st Street, and in pockets of Broken Arrow.

When there isn’t enough licensed child care, economic growth and mobility can be stunted for the families experiencing the child care challenges and the community as a whole.

One national study found that over just one year, 2 million parents had to quit a job, not take a job or greatly change their job because of problems with child care. Lack of child care can also negatively impact the safety and health of young children and their likelihood of reaching important developmental milestones.

Tulsa’s City Council took the first step to providing some relief in late November by voting to initiate discussions on possible zoning code amendments for family child care homes.

Community meetings organized by the city are expected to convene in 2023. This work needs to result in the City Council modifying the zoning code to lessen red tape on family child care homes.

Family child care homes are what they sound to be — homes where child care is provided. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services reports there were 264 licensed family child care homes in Tulsa County in 2021. In comparison, there were 207 licensed child care centers.

Some families prefer family child care homes over centers due to their smaller group sizes, in-home learning environments and flexibility to accommodate work schedules.

The strictest part of the city’s zoning code is on what the DHS licenses as a “large family child care home,” which serves between eight and 12 children. These large homes are supposed to request a special exemption before the city’s Board of Adjustment and meet requirements on lot size and commercial building code.

However, because of lack of awareness, the rules not being communicated or enforced, and the related costs, there are an estimated 150 large family child care homes operating in our city who have not requested this special exemption, but more than 90% of them wouldn’t be approved since they don’t meet the lot size requirements.

This has all been revealed because a neighbor has repeatedly called the city about one of these large homes. The city was taking steps to force the provider to decrease the number of children she serves and make other changes.

But the community has come out in support. They realize if she isn’t allowed to operate as she does currently, then other providers aren’t safe, either.

Jacqueline Evans, who operates one of these large homes, started a petition to help raise awareness on the issue. Currently, it has about 900 signers.

The 99 pages of state requirements on licensed family child care homes are extensive and include physical space requirements similar to but not aligned with the city’s lot size requirements.

So why does the city have additional regulation? Perhaps it has to do with neighbors not liking the noise or traffic that comes with families dropping off and picking up their children or the sounds of children playing in the backyard.

Of course, some neighbors would find these to be positive. I hypothesize family child care homes may decrease neighborhood crime and increase housing values as the homes are typically well maintained and there are more eyes on the area. But I can’t find an academic study to support or negate my theories.

Our City Council needs to continue the work it started and vote to lessen the red tape on family child care homes so existing providers are operating in compliance with city rules, more children experience the positive impacts of child care, the work of families with young children is better supported and our whole community benefits from these effects.

Cindy Decker is the executive director of Tulsa Educare.