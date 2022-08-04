Column: Creative solutions used to fix Oklahoma's teacher challenges

At Oklahoma State University, we want to promote an open dialogue about concerns regarding the teacher pipeline and our efforts to recruit, retain and engage teachers across the state.

In doing so, we want to underscore our efforts at OSU to produce highly skilled graduates to fill teaching positions in Oklahoma. It's a challenging time for Oklahoma educators, administrators and districts, but we remain focused on strengthening our state by educating the next generation of teachers.

Much has been discussed in the media the past year about teacher education programs in Oklahoma, specifically, concern about the preparedness of individuals entering the teaching profession. As reported, a few institutions in our state have struggled to maintain previous enrollment numbers at a time when the number of teachers entering the profession has decreased nationally over the past decade.

Oklahoma, like other states, has attempted to remedy this by providing fast-track solutions to overcome these challenges.

The protracted situation has led to an exponential increase in the issuance of emergency certifications — 3,800 in this academic year, a new record. In comparison, there were just 32 emergency certifications statewide in 2011-2012.

While university programs continue to adhere to high standards and state mandates, requirements for alternative routes have become more relaxed.

As a result, a counterproductive competition has developed, pitting alternative and emergency pathways against rigorous university programs. This is a major concern for teacher educators.

We are as concerned for the teaching profession as we are concerned for students in Oklahoma’s classrooms. This is not a critique of the individuals entering the profession via alternate pathways, but of the pathways themselves.

A pathway intended for exceptional circumstances on a short-term basis is quickly becoming the most common way a new teacher begins a career in our schools. Holding all teacher preparation programs (university-based or alternative) to the same standards and requirements would provide opportunities rather than set up diversions and competitions.

In passing House Bill 3564 to create the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program, the Legislature took a meaningful step to recruit, support and retain well-prepared teachers. We thank the bill’s authors — Rep. Mark McBride and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton — and all legislators who supported this important investment in Oklahoma education.

At OSU, we have made concerted efforts to address teacher pipeline issues by:

• Creating unprecedented scholarship access for OSU students through Educating Forward, which has surpassed a fundraising target of $5 million for teacher scholarships;

• Focusing on responsive and innovative course delivery through our online, hybrid and HyFlex course options;

• Providing opportunities for immersive and diverse classroom experiences, such as our ExCEL Elementary program, which offers a year-long student teaching experience, and our upcoming Urban Elementary Education cohorts at OSU-Tulsa;

• Supporting alternative and emergency-certified teachers through the Graduate Certificates for Effective Teaching across all grade levels and subjects;

• Retaining innovative educators through OK-Thrive, a three-year postgraduate mentoring and coaching program;

• Supporting teachers in schools through in-service and graduate programs and centers such as the Center for Research on STEM Teaching and Learning, the OSU Writing Project, and the Randall and Carol White Reading and Mathematics Center;

• Requiring undergraduate coursework in English Language Learners in K-12 settings and coursework targeting data-driven approaches to meeting learners’ needs.

These approaches have contributed to enrollment growth at OSU in some of our professional education majors. And yet, innovative approaches are only one step.

We acknowledge more needs to be done to recruit and retain teachers, and we need your help.

We must listen and respond to the needs of teachers, school districts and communities. They are on the front lines, and they know best what is needed for student success.

A good first step is recognizing and respecting the professional expertise and passionate dedication of our teachers. This first step, along with partnering with policymakers and legislators, will ensure a strong teacher pipeline remains the backbone of our state’s education system.

Working together, respecting our teachers and valuing our children, we believe we can build a better future for our students and our state. OSU is prepared to do our part and lead this important effort.

Jon Pedersen is the dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, and Shelbie Witte is the head of the School of Teaching, Learning and Educational Sciences at Oklahoma State University