 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Column: Creaking a culture of life in a post-Roe world

  • 0
Abortion (no date set) (copy)

People who oppose abortion join the March for Life in downtown Tulsa in 2019.

 Tulsa World file

I, like many others, read the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision in disbelief. Like many who oppose abortion, I couldn’t imagine the Supreme Court actually overturning Roe v. Wade. We’ve been here before.

The Supreme Court considered overturning this judgement in 1992 but decided against it. This time, it made a different choice.

The Supreme Court’s decision shows that, now more than ever, a culture of life is possible. However, laws alone aren’t enough. We cannot wake from the nightmare of abortion-on-demand until we create a culture that values all life and addresses the reasons that lead so many to end their pregnancies.

The Guttmacher Institute surveyed women who had abortions and identified several reasons, including pressures from work, education and finances. Some women also believed they had enough children, and others feared being single mothers.

Those who support abortion rights typically see abortion as a solution to these problems. In practice, however, promoting abortion merely provides a relief valve that perpetuates a broken system.

People are also reading…

Employers can continue demanding long hours, low pay and career instability if they offer abortions over parental leave and flexible working arrangements. Schools and universities can continue catering to young, single students by offering abortion over more flexible course calendars and family-friendly environments.

Financial pressures can be eased by lowering the cost of living that makes it so difficult to raise children. This includes, among other changes, making health and child care more affordable and accessible.

It is equally important to prevent unplanned pregnancies in the first place. This fundamentally means ensuring that all Oklahomans of reproductive age have access to evidence-based guidance on contraceptives and understand how to use them safely.

This is not about promoting sex but helping people make informed choices when having sex. It is also about helping people have healthier relationships with partners who respect them, share their values and accept their own responsibilities.

Unplanned pregnancies are far less likely when each partner plays their part to respect and support each other.

The Dobbs v. Jackson decision provides an opportunity for a fresh start, a rethink about our responsibilities for ourselves and each other.

With abortion policy devolved to the states, each can take different approaches to address these problems that reflect their values and needs.

In Oklahoma, for example, increasing the role of government runs antithetical to the limited government ethos that shapes its culture. Relying on the government alone will not work.

However, business and the civil society could take the lead in finding and funding solutions, supported by the government where needed. This won’t solve the problem overnight, but it starts vital conversations and a journey that can improve life for all.

It will also win broader public support and enable the trade-offs needed for success.

Creating a culture of life isn’t easy, but, through conversation and a common purpose, Oklahomans can make it happen.

Featured video:

+1 
Tony Perry photo

Perry

 courtesy

Anthony Perry is a former Tulsa resident living in England as an analyst in the National Health Service in England.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert