Column: COVID testing system proven to be a uniquely American failure

So why are at-home tests still so expensive and hard to find?

“What we’ve been hampered by is thinking that the role of testing is sort of secondary and optional, where really the role of testing is foundational throughout the course of the pandemic and throughout the exit from the pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas Tsai, assistant professor of health policy at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

“Because the testing is the information, is the early warning system, on whether cases are rising or decreasing. It’s the information that informs behavior.”

The Trump and Biden administrations both bet on vaccines quickly ending the pandemic, thus tabling any large government purchases of COVID-19 tests and sidetracking the Food and Drug Administration from ensuring a competitive test market.

Consequently, one of the first companies to get onto shelves — Abbott Laboratories — dominates the at-home testing market. Abbot, without any real competition or incentive to keep prices low (their BinaxNOW product sells in Europe for a fraction of the cost), is likely the only antigen test available for purchase in many areas of the country.