Column: COVID testing system proven to be a uniquely American failure

At least 1 billion free COVID-19 tests are available from a government website launched last week. Americans can order up to four free COVID-19 testing kits per household from COVIDTest.gov, which will be mailed to homes within 12 days via the U.S. Postal Service.
This means, however, that the first tests will not reach Oklahomans until late January or early February. In other words, too little too late.
The state is facing record COVID cases that are burdening local schools and service industries. The increase in intensive care unit patients and emergency room wait times left area hospitals unable to accept patient transfers — whether from COVID or any other injury or illness that might befall a loved one.
How did we get into this mess? Again?
Both the current and previous White Houses are far from blameless. Our lack of public health infrastructure, combined with a contradictory belief that our “system” is the best in the world, ensured a systemic failure regardless of who controlled the levers of power.
Even COVIDTest.gov is mostly the result of a humiliating press conference in which press secretary Jen Psaki glibly dismissed the possibility of making antigen tests freely available to the public, seemingly unaware that for people living in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, France, Germany and elsewhere, this has been the case for months.
So why are at-home tests still so expensive and hard to find?
“What we’ve been hampered by is thinking that the role of testing is sort of secondary and optional, where really the role of testing is foundational throughout the course of the pandemic and throughout the exit from the pandemic,” said Dr. Thomas Tsai, assistant professor of health policy at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
“Because the testing is the information, is the early warning system, on whether cases are rising or decreasing. It’s the information that informs behavior.”
The Trump and Biden administrations both bet on vaccines quickly ending the pandemic, thus tabling any large government purchases of COVID-19 tests and sidetracking the Food and Drug Administration from ensuring a competitive test market.
Consequently, one of the first companies to get onto shelves — Abbott Laboratories — dominates the at-home testing market. Abbot, without any real competition or incentive to keep prices low (their BinaxNOW product sells in Europe for a fraction of the cost), is likely the only antigen test available for purchase in many areas of the country.
Blurred lines between our health care industry and health care system contributed to Abbot’s lucky break. Dr. Tim Stenzel worked at biotech companies for most of his career, including Abbott and Quidel, the first two companies to sell at-home COVID tests in large numbers. Stenzel became head of the FDA Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in 2018 and now holds the most direct authority over whether a test is FDA approved.
In the third quarter of 2021, Quidel made $406 million from COVID-19 tests, smashing expectations. In an early 2020 promotional video, the CEO of Quidel said the company wasn’t planning on designing a COVID-19 test until he got a call from a contact at the FDA. That contact was Stenzel, the FDA has since confirmed.
Abbott made $1.9 billion globally from COVID-19 tests during the same period. On an earnings call in October, CEO Robert Ford said the company anticipated dropping its price to maintain its market share but would not do so if competition did not necessitate it.
By contrast, 39 rapid self-administered antigen tests have been authorized by the European Union, according to a database maintained by Arizona State University. Two years into the pandemic, the FDA has authorized only nine that don’t require a prescription.
This has been a comprehensive, uniquely American failure: the revolving door between regulators and government; elected officials valuing poll numbers more than planning for undesirable outcomes; other leaders, through genuine naivete or brutal cynicism, telling people who trust them that there was nothing to worry about.
And now the American public, people with the least power and ability to control public health policy, are being blamed for the current wave.