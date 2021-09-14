Column: COVID-19 exit strategy ought to be overall wellness

Obesity is the top health condition contributing to death, with a 30% higher chance of death, and diabetes with complications, with a 26% higher chance of death.

Like the others, lifestyle choices can have a significant influence on controlling these health conditions. Again, this emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle as a preventative factor.

Surprisingly, anxiety and fear-related disorders increased the chance of death from COVID-19 by 28%. That is the second-highest health condition accompanying death from COVID-19. The study considers that multiple factors may contribute to this, such as anxiety keeping someone from seeking medical treatment for COVID-19.

The elevated risk of death for those with anxiety and fear-related disorders may be important for policymakers as well as the media. For over 18 months, much of the media coverage has emphasized the risks, dangers and tragic outcomes of the pandemic, possibly compounding anxiety levels. Little, if any, coverage has focused on the efficacy of making healthy choices as a COVID-19 health strategy.