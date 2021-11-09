Column: Counterpoint - With rising wages and record job openings, do we still have to ask if the minimum wage kills jobs?

But even taking this into account, a $15 minimum wage would have 10% more purchasing power than the 1968 minimum wage.

This 10% gain over 58 years should not seem excessive. In the first three decades after we created a national minimum wage in 1938, the minimum wage rose in step with productivity growth. At the time, this meant increases of roughly 2% a year, beyond the increases in prices.

If the minimum wage had continued to increase in step with productivity growth, it would be more than $26 an hour today. That would translate into $52,000 a year for a full-time worker, or $104,000 a year for a minimum-wage-earning couple.

That would be a very different world.

But the immediate question is whether the proposed minimum wage of $15 an hour by 2026 would cost jobs. We already had some evidence on this issue before, but the recent labor market tightening gives us more evidence.

Several states and cities have set minimum wages far above the national level. Some have already hit, or are close to, the $15 an hour target.

There have been numerous studies of these wage hikes, and most find little evidence of job loss. This should give us confidence that setting a national minimum wage of $15 an hour by 2026 will not lead to major job loss.