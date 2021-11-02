Column: Counterpoint - There's more bipartisanship than you'd think

Traditionally nonpartisan, mainstream media sources in particular have shifted left and too often joined the chorus of progressives in labeling anyone outside of the progressive caucus not just wrong but evil. Why should anyone moderate work with the other side when that other side has been written off as unworthy of consideration?

This hasn’t stymied just conservatives but liberals, too. Rather than advancing their policy agenda, congressional leaders have been held hostage by radicals who think $3.5 trillion is too modest a spending bill to pass. Americans disagree.

Fifty-two percent of respondents in a recent Gallup poll believed that “government is doing too many things that should be left to individuals and businesses.” The bipartisan divide on that question was great, with 80% of Republicans agreeing that government was overreaching, compared to just 18% of Democrats. But 57% of independents — up from 38% last year — shared the conservative view.

Given this skepticism of government, it’s no wonder that a recent AFP/YouGov poll found that more Americans oppose the administration’s $3.5 trillion spending bill than support it. The mainstream media would never encourage the left to recognize its own role in this overreach.