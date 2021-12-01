Column: Counterpoint - Parents cannot dictate what other parents' children can read

Publicly funded libraries are community institutions that must serve the interests and information needs of every child, every family and every individual in the community. By necessity, their collections must reflect the diversity of thought and values that exist in every community.

These are not easy issues to navigate, much less resolve, especially when books are viewed as a threat by parents and partisan activists because they challenge the assumptions they hold about their world.

Designating a broad range of books dealing with the lives of those who are gay, queer or transgender, or that tell the stories of persons who are Black, Indigenous or persons of color as inappropriate or worse not only inflicts trauma on vulnerable young persons and their families who are members of those groups, it also threatens our democratic values.

Librarians and library workers will be the first to acknowledge that not every book is right for every reader.

But librarians and library workers will also be the first to tell you that censorship only succeeds in fostering the conditions that destroy our precious liberties — our freedom to read and think for ourselves, which belong to young people as well as adults.