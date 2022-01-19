Column: Counterpoint - Biden is doing more than you think

The Senate has confirmed 40 federal judges nominated by Biden, more than in any president’s first year since Reagan in 1981. This is the surest sign that Biden isn’t the “radical socialist” Republicans claim as they trot out the tired cliché they’ve used against every Democratic president since FDR.

Yes, the inflation rate is 7%. No one likes paying more for goods, yet that rate is hardly at the “soaring” or “exploding” level Republicans claim. And prices are increasing amid some positive economic signs: the unemployment rate has dropped from 6.3% when Biden took office to 3.9%. The gross domestic product last year was just shy of 5%, the best since 1984. It was less than 1% in 2020, Trump’s last year in office. The economy added almost 6 million jobs last year, more than in any previous president’s first year.

Ninety-nine percent of schools are open, compared with 46% when Biden took office.

Biden has reinstated the ban on federal executions and ended the Trump-era ban on transgender service members.

In our current hyper-partisan politics, Democrats and Republicans, progressives and conservatives, will differ on whether all these changes are accomplishments and whether the uniformly positive ones are thanks to Biden.

Yet it is impossible to look at them as a whole and say, unless you’re following the rote Republican script, that they represent a prematurely failed presidency. Democrats, typically more modest than Republicans, might even use the S-word and start saying it’s pretty darn successful.

James Rosen, a former Washington Bureau reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.