Column: Convincing religious conservatives about taking care of 'the least of these' during climate warming

Religious conservatives face a soul-testing challenge: how to respond to impending initiatives, policies and laws designed to stop the threat of climate change, the more radical of which would threaten the well-being of those we profess to defend first, last and always — the “least of these.”
Many faithful believers remain skeptical of planetary heating and the motives of its advocates. I wish I could persuade them of this threat. But the reality is that new measures to save Earth are now inevitable, and, absent our influence, some are likely to leave ordinary folk in a lurch.
Our response as believers must first, last and always be to serve Him and His; whether we all agree about global warming is increasingly irrelevant.
We need to curb carbon dioxide emissions but in a way that protects the most vulnerable. The danger is that some proposed policies would save Earth by any means necessary.
For example, congressional progressives considered implementing a universal tax on all forms of energy. Such a tax would pose little more than an inconvenience to the affluent, but for most people gas over $6 a gallon and over $1,000 for monthly heating/air conditioning bills would be a real hardship. Such a disparate impact would further damage an already profoundly frayed social trust.
It is imperative that traditionalists engage with concerned secularists and religious progressives to advance programs addressing the threat of warming that privileges the interests of the most vulnerable.
First, we need to persuade leaders, especially fellow conservatives, of the importance of energy pricing based on a fee-and-dividend approach, one that reduces carbon emissions while also protecting the vulnerable by rebating most or all of such a fee to families and individuals.
Such a program, first advanced by James Hansen, the godfather of global warming research and advocacy, has already been successfully implemented in Canada. A good way to start is by joining the local chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby, a trusted nonideological source for all things climate change.
Next, I urge participation in the following:
Convince other religious conservatives to get involved to protect “the least of these” regardless of personal beliefs about whether global warming is real;
Influence policy makers to support nuclear power along with new technologies like carbon-capture as well as forms of geo-engineering, which might slow global warming if all other measures fail;
Help people adapt to the new policies and warming climate itself. For example, support subsidies for people who are disadvantaged so they can buy electric cars, use public transportation, retrofit their homes and get training for new post-fossil fuel jobs. Some of this can be undertaken individually or in small groups. Or small local collectives could help replace gas-guzzlers with reliable used high-efficiency cars and small trucks at a discount, or even free; and
Support the resettlement of domestic and foreign climate refugees most vulnerable to the effects of planetary warming, such as from areas with rising sea levels, destructive storms and excessive heat.
“What then shall we do?” (Luke 3:10) I fear that a culture in which freedom is defined as unfettered autonomous choice has rubbed off on everyone, including religious traditionalists.
Orthodox belief begins with knowing and freely accepting that we do not own ourselves. Yet many of us who presume to condemn pro-choice believers for their invocation of bodily autonomy now use the same idea in defense of the same thing, so-called personal (lifestyle) freedom.
We must resist this impulse. Of course our planet demands our care, as does the entire created order, but some looming new climate-change initiatives will likely cause collateral damage to vulnerable people. We are called to actively support policies to protect “the least of these” as we adapt to the warmer new world we face.
Jim Norwine is Texas A&M University System regents professor emeritus of geography. His most recent book is “A World After Climate Change and Culture-Shift.” He and his wife of 57 years, Lottie (Kissel) Norwine, live in Oologah.
