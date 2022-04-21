Column: Continuous coverage is a continuous challenge in U.S. health care

Last week the Biden administration renewed the COVID-19 public health emergency, which had been set to expire April 16, for another three months. The extension keeps in place a number of health-related benefits and protections, including free tests, vaccines, and treatments.

The extension also means a temporary reprieve for millions of individuals who are currently covered by Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program that is the primary source of health care for low-income Americans.

To prevent people with Medicaid from losing health coverage during the pandemic, states received a sizable bump in federal matching funds for their Medicaid populations. In return for this additional funding, states were required to provide continuous coverage, which means they could not disenroll members from Medicaid coverage outside of very specific and limited circumstances throughout the length of the public health emergency.

Continuous coverage has allowed individuals to stay enrolled without re-establishing on a regular basis that they still meet the program’s income guidelines and other criteria.

Government officials and health care advocates have expressed concern that once the public health emergency is lifted and states must once again determine eligibility, upwards of 15 million people could lose Medicaid coverage across the country. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the agency that runs the state’s Medicaid program, warns that over 200,000 individuals, or nearly 1 in 5 current members, could be disenrolled.

For some, the loss of coverage will result from changed financial circumstances, while for others, the reasons will be administrative – a change of address, a failure to return the right forms, lost paperwork.

This latest, and likely final, extension of the public health emergency will give OHCA and advocates time to pursue various strategies aimed at reducing the risk that people are left uninsured. In particular, many of those now on the Medicaid rolls will likely qualify for generous subsidies to purchase affordable private insurance through the federal health insurance marketplace, healthcare.gov, but may need assistance in accessing that coverage.

However, the fact that millions of Americans face the imminent threat of becoming uninsured, with all the dangers this poses to their health and financial well-being, should spark a renewed discussion about the American system of health coverage.

Unlike in virtually every other developed nation, in the U.S., the health insurance one qualifies for can be affected by a whole host of factors, among them one’s age, employment, income, immigration status, and state of residence, or whether one is Native American, a veteran, pregnant, or suffering from a chronic health condition. Many of these circumstances can change from year to year and even from month to month, so that the loss of a job, a promotion, finishing college, or giving birth can mean cycling in and out of coverage with different insurers, providers, and financial responsibilities.

The result is an overall system that is complex, disruptive, inefficient, and costly – not to mention one where upwards of 30 million Americans have no health insurance at all.

In contrast to the potential loss of coverage facing millions of Americans, not a single Canadian, German, or Swede has to worry about becoming uninsured once the COVID emergency subsides. That’s because those countries, and all other advanced democracies, ensure universal coverage for all their citizens. Many, though not all, of these countries have a single-payer model, which means that everyone keeps the same health insurance over the course of a lifetime regardless of age, employment, income, or residence.

For now, the best we can hope for is that a vigorous and effective outreach and communication effort over the coming months will help Medicaid enrollees understand the requirements to retain coverage. Yet the reality is that no campaign will succeed in preventing the loss of coverage for many, and countless hours of bureaucratic entanglements and disruptions in care for others.

If only the U.S. would move towards a system of universal coverage with a single or limited number of payers, continuous coverage would be the rule rather than the exception.

Blatt teaches public policy, including classes in health policy, in the Master of Public Administration program at the University of Oklahoma–Tulsa.

