Column: Continuing to tell our story through Black History Month

Today, for many children the educational landscape is troubling and too many do not have the basic skills like reading. We can answer the call to those problems. Is there a child in your church or community who you can give the gift of reading?

Perhaps we can ignite their educational interest through stories of our families, their experiences, and how they survived and triumphed. We can talk about historical and community heroes, neighbors and friends.

Talk to them about having a strong work ethic and how we stand on the shoulders of those who picked cotton, cooked in the kitchen and lived within crippling segregation.

Teach them they have the inner and generational strength to become anything they dream of being. If you have time and transportation, take a child or a small group to visit the library. Teach them how to research and explore our history.

Remember the bumper stickers, “If you can read this, thank a teacher”? Be that teacher.

I love seeing the many tributes of Black History during this month, but these stories should be incorporated into American history education. Black history is an integral part of our great nation’s history.