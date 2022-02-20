Column: Continuing to tell our story through Black History Month

As we celebrate Black History Month have you determined which role you will play to keep the story and history of African Americans alive and relevant?
We are not all destined for the history books such as Dr. Carter G. Woodson, a noted historian who founded Black History Month, or civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. But we can all do our part to celebrate the cultural richness and enduring contributions that African Americans have given America. We can all do something.
February is a month known for love, so let’s first demonstrate love for ourselves, our children and our fellow man. Loving ourselves does not mean hating others who are different from us — not our political opponents, those of different faiths, those of other ethnicities or those continuing to oppress us.
In this politically and racially charged time, hatred and divisiveness, racism, and corruption are infecting our communities and morality. The cure is teaching and demonstrating love and respect for everyone.
Even as slaves, our ancestors sought knowledge and understanding despite laws that forbade them to. Many got an eye plucked, a limb cut off or killed because they desperately wanted to learn to read and write. They knew that the key to real freedom was gaining knowledge and not being confined to ignorance.
Today, for many children the educational landscape is troubling and too many do not have the basic skills like reading. We can answer the call to those problems. Is there a child in your church or community who you can give the gift of reading?
Perhaps we can ignite their educational interest through stories of our families, their experiences, and how they survived and triumphed. We can talk about historical and community heroes, neighbors and friends.
Talk to them about having a strong work ethic and how we stand on the shoulders of those who picked cotton, cooked in the kitchen and lived within crippling segregation.
Teach them they have the inner and generational strength to become anything they dream of being. If you have time and transportation, take a child or a small group to visit the library. Teach them how to research and explore our history.
Remember the bumper stickers, “If you can read this, thank a teacher”? Be that teacher.
I love seeing the many tributes of Black History during this month, but these stories should be incorporated into American history education. Black history is an integral part of our great nation’s history.
When March 1st arrives, the media coverage of African American contributions will end. However, the stories will continue to be told through Black news outlets, Black organizations, historically Black colleges and universities and progressive colleges and universities that offer classes and programs in African American history and culture.
The story will continue to be told by African American parents, preachers and community leaders.
During this month, my mind goes to the Reconstruction Era because there are interesting parallels to today. That 12-year period saw some 2,000 Black Americans elected into public office including 22 Black men sent to Congress. The first Black U.S. senator was Mississippi’s Hiram Revels followed by Sen. Blanche Bruce, also of Mississippi and a former slave. The first Black U.S. governor was P.B.S. Pinchback of Louisiana
The 14th Amendment that granted citizenship and equal civil and legal rights to African Americans and enslaved people who had been emancipated after the Civil War was approved by Congress in 1866. The 15th Amendment granting Black men the right to vote was passed by Congress in 1869.
Despite those Reconstruction accomplishments, it was also one of the most violent times in American history. The rise of hate groups, Black codes, lynching, burning schools and persistent violence against African Americans were intended to keep them enslaved and subservient.
Despite all of this, African Americans still achieved. Our people were determined to get an education, own land and protect their families.
Today, negative stereotypes and unfair treatment of African Americans still exist, such as the continued fight for fair voting rights. However, there are too many shining diamonds of Black success to fall into despair.
Continuing to tell our story and improving the education of our children are ways we can honor Drs. King and Woodson and all our ancestors. What a remarkable way to celebrate our history!
Anne Williams is the assistant governor in Rotary District 6110, a board member for the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.