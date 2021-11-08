Column: Conservatives cling to faux outrage over critical race theory

Unless you’ve been in a deeply comatose state, you’ve probably noticed the profoundly intense battles occurring over the issue of critical race theory, the latest bogeyman for many right-wingers.

A number of conservative cultural critics have been working morning, noon and night in an attempt to discredit proponents of the movement. While some of these antics have been amusing, other attacks have been disingenuous and downright offensive.

In some cases, certain teachers have been subjected to physical, verbal and various other sorts of abuse, and in some cases, death threats.

Things have reached a fever pitch in a handful of state legislatures. Some states, like as Mississippi, Tennessee (where I currently live) and Oklahoma, have enacted laws prohibiting the teaching of such content, arguing that this kind of literature teaches children to develop an augmenting hatred for their nation and causes white children to feel bad about themselves.

None of this is true, and conservatives who have weaponized the issue for political gain know this.