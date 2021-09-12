Column: Congressional intervention necessary for tribal-state agreements post-McGirt

The name of a plaintiff in a recent court case may not mean much to the average American. But for Oklahoma, the outcome of this case could have profound consequences for our understanding of Indian Country and how far tribal sovereignty extends.

At this critical juncture, Oklahoma and some tribes are locked in a struggle that is needless and, potentially, damaging economically and socially.

A thumbnail history provides a roadmap for how we got here. The Five Civilized Tribes (the name given by early Americans to the Cherokee, Muscogee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole tribes) were settled in what is now Oklahoma not by choice but at the whim of a president and the point of a gun.

Before the forced march that would become known as the Trail of Tears, the Cherokee Nation had a thriving government, economy and educational system in parts of the newly established states in the southeastern United States (at least by the standards of early 19th century white “civilization”).

Most Cherokee were bilingual speakers of English and had developed a written language through the genius of Sequoyah.