Column: Congress needs to protect tribal sovereignty against imposters

The Native American people have a storied history in what is now Oklahoma. Because of the Indian Removal Act, which forced over 50,000 Indigenous people to move to “Indian Territory,” nearly 40 tribes and over 270,000 American Indians now call the state home — second only to California.
Tribes that were removed to Indian Territory came from various regions across the United States and brought their well-documented histories with them. Because of their longstanding governance and economic presence that preceded Oklahoma’s statehood, Oklahoma tribes offer rich cultural heritage and stability for all Oklahomans.
As the vice chair of the Oklahoma House of Representatives’ Native American caucus, I can attest to how our local officials understand the importance of tribal sovereignty and ensuring it’s defended and upheld. Not only are Oklahoma tribes a top 10 industry in this state, but as sovereign nations, they deliver key safety net services and invest billions in businesses that benefit all Oklahomans.
I applaud congressional efforts to focus on matters important to tribal nations. However, efforts that would disregard established procedures will have unintended consequences that would undercut our local leaders’ efforts to protect their sovereignty.
The U.S. Congress currently has a handful of pending bills that could jeopardize the interests of the nearly 40 other tribes that live in this state. Among those is the proposed Lumbee Recognition Act, which could soon gain the attention in the U.S. Senate.
That proposal, among others, would grant federal recognition to groups claiming tribal status but refusing to go through the Department of the Interior's official process to determine the legitimacy of those claims. This procedure is a necessary step to restore the government’s recognition of the sovereignty of nations throughout the country.
To put it bluntly, some groups are bad actors attempting to culturally appropriate American Indian identity for personal gain. Not all groups claiming Indigenous history are in fact sovereign nations.
There may be groups currently seeking acknowledgement with valid claims. But some groups have leaders refusing to allow the genealogical and historical experts within the Department of the Interior’s Office of Federal Acknowledgment to review and examine their ancestral documents, as most other tribes have done.
Instead, these groups are seeking ways around the federal process by having Congress rubber stamp their recognition requests.
Congressional recognition has worked well for tribes with uncontroversial and demonstrated histories to reconcile their present with a past that was complicated by federal policies.
This was the case when the Shawnee Nation was recognized as a sovereign nation through the Shawnee Tribe Status Act of 2000. After a brutal history of resettlement and broken treaties, the U.S. government forced the remaining Shawnee people from Kansas to relocate to the Cherokee Nation in the 1850s. In 1869, U.S. officials caused the former Kansas Shawnee people to enter into a formal agreement to receive allotments and citizenship in the Cherokee Nation.
But this is not the case with many groups today. It’s incumbent on Congress to demand that these groups go through the Office of Federal Acknowledgment to safeguard existing tribes and the value of federal recognition.
The tribes present in Oklahoma today already have gone through enough hardships and trauma. At their center is the protection of culture and identity.
If Congress eliminates the process that shields against fraud and exploitation, it would reopen the wounds of the past and inadvertently cause harm to Indigenous culture and identity. It would represent one of the most counterproductive and disappointing federal actions to affect the tribal nations in Oklahoma’s borders in decades.
As a leader of Native American policy in Oklahoma and a member of the state’s tribal community, I feel that Congress should take its time and seriously reconsider advancing these bills and instead allow for groups seeking recognition to follow the government’s official recognition procedures.
I am optimistic that our nation’s congressional leaders will choose a proven and fair path forward.
Ajay Pittman represents District 99 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. She is a seventh-generation Native American with citizenship in the Seminole Nation and serves as the vice chair of the Native American Caucus and co-chair of the Health Committee for the National Caucus of Native American State Legislators.
Ajay Pittman represents District 99 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. She is a seventh-generation Native American with citizenship in the Seminole Nation and serves as the vice chair of the Native American Caucus and co-chair of the Health Committee for the National Caucus of Native American State Legislators.