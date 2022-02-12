Column: Congress needs to protect tribal sovereignty against imposters

But this is not the case with many groups today. It’s incumbent on Congress to demand that these groups go through the Office of Federal Acknowledgment to safeguard existing tribes and the value of federal recognition.

The tribes present in Oklahoma today already have gone through enough hardships and trauma. At their center is the protection of culture and identity.

If Congress eliminates the process that shields against fraud and exploitation, it would reopen the wounds of the past and inadvertently cause harm to Indigenous culture and identity. It would represent one of the most counterproductive and disappointing federal actions to affect the tribal nations in Oklahoma’s borders in decades.

As a leader of Native American policy in Oklahoma and a member of the state’s tribal community, I feel that Congress should take its time and seriously reconsider advancing these bills and instead allow for groups seeking recognition to follow the government’s official recognition procedures.

I am optimistic that our nation’s congressional leaders will choose a proven and fair path forward.

Ajay Pittman represents District 99 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. She is a seventh-generation Native American with citizenship in the Seminole Nation and serves as the vice chair of the Native American Caucus and co-chair of the Health Committee for the National Caucus of Native American State Legislators.

Ajay Pittman represents District 99 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. She is a seventh-generation Native American with citizenship in the Seminole Nation and serves as the vice chair of the Native American Caucus and co-chair of the Health Committee for the National Caucus of Native American State Legislators.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.