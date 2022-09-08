Column: Congress must help Oklahoma combat organized retail crime

Along with a number of other states across the country, Oklahoma is experiencing a sharp rise in retail theft led by organized crime rings.

Just this July, a Tulsa-area woman and 15 others pleaded guilty to leading a retail theft ring that cost retailers over $10 million in losses. Although these operations were orchestrated in northeastern Oklahoma, the products were stolen from brick-and-mortar stores spanning Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Colorado. It netted the crime ring nearly $4.5 million in profits.

As a state legislator and the owner of Distinctive Decor, a retail company specializing in high-end goods for the table and home, I have a doubly vested interest in discouraging this kind of criminal activity.

Unfortunately, this organized theft seems to be a national phenomenon that requires a federal response. Oklahoma is only the tip of the iceberg.

Nationally, the economic impact of organized retail crime has ballooned over the past few years. A recent study found that retail crime results in $125.7 billion in lost economic activity and 658,375 fewer jobs. As a result of these losses, 25% of small businesses have been forced to increase the price of their products.

With increasing inflation rates and a possible recession looming, our local economies, small businesses and consumers cannot take on these additional strains.

As Congress reconvenes in September, it is time to marshal the passage of H.R. 5502 — the Integrity, Notification, and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers Act.

This bill would provide a consistent and commonsense approach to dis-incentivizing organized retail crime. INFORM would require online marketplaces to verify and disclose the contact information of certain high-volume, third-party sellers. By requiring these sellers to provide their name, tax I.D., bank account information and contact information, INFORM would encourage transparency across the online marketplace.

Ultimately, this bill would remove the layer of anonymity that entices criminals to sell stolen and counterfeit goods across the country.

Oklahoma legislators have tried to take steps toward addressing the issue.

In 2015, the Organized Retail Crime Act (House Bill 1966) was introduced to address the state’s organized retail crime wave. The bill would have made organized retail crime a felony, but the legislation ultimately died in committee.

While Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a state version of the federal INFORM Consumers Act, the Oklahoma INFORM Act (Senate Bill 418), in its limited, state-wide scope will actually create more hurdles for online sellers.

As more states issue their own models of the INFORM bill, online sellers will subsequently face differing compliance standards that will force them to spend precious time and money sifting through the fine print in each state.

Inflation, increased shipping prices and supply shortages are already contributing to a weakened national economy. Small businesses simply do not have the capacity to take on regulatory demands from each state.

It’s clear that sweeping, national help is needed. We need federal intervention that provides uniformity and certainty.

With midterm elections around the corner, now is the time for members of Congress to get behind bipartisan legislation like the INFORM Consumers Act. It not only has resounding support from law enforcement, but even has the tech and retail industry aligned. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has called organized retail crime a “national emergency.”

It’s time for Congress to respond by passing H.R. 5502 now.

Republican Marcus McEntire has represented Oklahoma House District 50, which includes Duncan and the surrounding area, since 2016.