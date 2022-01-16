Column: Communities rise or fall by the strength of public schools

As a society, we expect these folks to prepare students to succeed in life — the whole essence of our purpose as humans — yet the pay for the work does not correspond to this immense task. While many educators and support staff feel unsupported and undervalued, please know I know your work matters.

I will always be an advocate for elevating your profession — in every way.

I had a front-row seat to watch librarians, teachers, counselors, teacher’s assistants, coaches, building staff and community volunteers selflessly go above and beyond for students. The daily acts can and do change the trajectory of students’ lives.

These sparks that happen in school buildings all over Tulsa are the very reason we want public schools to be well governed and well led. Creating an environment today where students can become their best selves is an investment that never stops returning for future generations.