Column: Communities rise or fall by the strength of public schools

I’ve served on the Tulsa Public Schools board for the last eight years. When I didn’t file for a third term, many people assumed the reason was exhaustion from being on the board during a pandemic or the deep political divide aimed at school boards across the country.
Actually, most Tulsans aren’t going for the idea of letting politics divide us. Tulsa knows our public schools need supporters. Choosing not to run for reelection had everything to do with my belief that new perspectives are so important in leadership.
I am grateful for the time I had on the board and for the chance to grow my own leadership skills during my service. Tulsa Public Schools has accomplished a great deal in the last eight years.
We supported a teacher walkout that led to the largest investment for Oklahoma students in our state’s history; worked to keep students, educators and support staff safe during a pandemic; doubled our dual language programming; opened the only two public Montessori schools in the state; supported the community in its design and desire for Monroe Demonstration school; reduced suspensions; increased our graduation rate; passed two bonds; grew concurrent enrollment; hired a superintendent; and lots more.
The only way to accomplish this much was with the community as partners. That includes the incredibly hard work from the teachers and staff of the district.
As a society, we expect these folks to prepare students to succeed in life — the whole essence of our purpose as humans — yet the pay for the work does not correspond to this immense task. While many educators and support staff feel unsupported and undervalued, please know I know your work matters.
I will always be an advocate for elevating your profession — in every way.
I had a front-row seat to watch librarians, teachers, counselors, teacher’s assistants, coaches, building staff and community volunteers selflessly go above and beyond for students. The daily acts can and do change the trajectory of students’ lives.
These sparks that happen in school buildings all over Tulsa are the very reason we want public schools to be well governed and well led. Creating an environment today where students can become their best selves is an investment that never stops returning for future generations.
Tulsa Public Schools is an awesome institution critical to our city today and in the future. It’s not cliché to say that public schools are the foundation of our democracy. It’s a place where every day the least among us can walk through the schoolhouse door and learn how to solve problems and compete in the world because someone in that building encourages them, believes in them, and assures them they belong.
I encourage everyone to really think about what a strong, modern public school system delivers in our country. Think about what happens if we do not support schools with both proper funding and an unwavering belief in their fundamental importance to who we are as Americans.
What we cannot afford is to shortchange or undervalue our public schools. We rise and fall by their strength.
Get involved, be a supporter, a problem solver, an advocate, a substitute teacher, a volunteer, a friend who looks beyond the headlines and thinks about all the good people working inside our classrooms to address the issues of today, and of the faces of students those issues affect.
Assume there’s more to know, ask questions, offer solutions and show up to help. That’s what I’ll continue to do. Will you join me?
Suzanne Schreiber has represented District 7 on the Tulsa Public School Board since February 2014 and served in various roles including president. The district includes Carnegie, Eisenhower International, Grissom, Key, Marshall, McClure and Patrick Henry elementary schools; Thoreau Demonstration Academy; and Memorial High School.