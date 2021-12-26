Column: Commit to a renewed spirit of public duty to benefit all

Tulsans invest in people and do so in inspirational ways. Philanthropy in Tulsa exceeds most communities across the country. Businesses, schools, neighbors helping neighbors and broad and inclusive faith communities work together.

An incredible network of agencies feed hungry people, advocate for children, care for unwanted animals, house the homeless, provide health care to those in need and push at system reforms relentlessly. Tulsa is hosting more Afghan families than communities twice its size.

Yet, we continue to lose too many of our loved ones, neighbors and colleagues to a virus because the noise of the public discourse has shaken people’s confidence, shifting the focus from our collective duty to a personal choice.

The effects of the pandemic are clearly visible after nearly two years. I wonder what my grandchildren will remember from this time. How will they and our community’s children recover from the disruption in their education, their ability to freely play with each other, their loss of loved ones?

COVID is personal for most of us now. There are too many we have loved and lost. There are too many who have become infected. There are too many in our community affected by stress and anxiety who are trying to cope.