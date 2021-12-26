Column: Commit to a renewed spirit of public duty to benefit all

As the year closes, we reflect upon the past 12 months and what remains unresolved. My individual struggle is to reconcile how a virus still rages in our community, state and nation when we have the knowledge, resources and the tools to stop it.
Tulsans live an ethic of community responsibility and action that is strong, expansive and inspirational. Yet, an expected post-holiday surge of new COVID infections is guaranteed. How can that be?
It was exactly one year ago when the first COVID vaccines arrived at Morton Comprehensive Health Services. They were received by patients and exhausted staff with a sense of optimism and relief. We and our health care partners went to work scheduling and vaccinating as quickly as possible.
It seems decades ago that Morton’s Call Center, the Tulsa Health Department and Life Senior Services identified and individually scheduled vaccines for fellow Tulsans 65 and older without internet in their homes. The sense of communal purpose in fighting COVID was strong but, as time taught us, it languished.
The numbers of vaccines declined, the virus mutated, strengthened and surged.
Our reality is now a highly transmissible virus that kills daily in our community. Ideological and political rantings about the vaccine’s origins and efficacy have driven vaccine hesitancy and opposition.
Those with no medical training or experience have raised doubts among the unvaccinated. These are indisputable facts. To what end, I wonder.
Getting vaccinated is simply a matter of one’s public duty, not a personal choice as it has been framed. If it is a personal choice only, then what is our individual responsibility for keeping each other safe? Where is the accountability for a personal choice that endangers others?
Do we ignore the most vulnerable in our community who cannot be vaccinated; who have no choice? At what point do public duty and community responsibility supersede personal choice? There is no ambivalence for me in answering these questions.
I remember standing in line at my elementary school for my polio vaccine administered on a sugar cube. We all did. It was a chance to keep ourselves and each other safe from a contagious and deadly virus.
During my childhood, there were no vaccines for chickenpox, measles, mumps or rubella. My brothers, sisters and I had each of those viruses. Because of the MMR vaccine, my children only had chickenpox. My grandchildren have had none of these viruses because of vaccines.
A public duty to create a safe community for others was the standard as science caught up with infectious diseases.
Tulsans invest in people and do so in inspirational ways. Philanthropy in Tulsa exceeds most communities across the country. Businesses, schools, neighbors helping neighbors and broad and inclusive faith communities work together.
An incredible network of agencies feed hungry people, advocate for children, care for unwanted animals, house the homeless, provide health care to those in need and push at system reforms relentlessly. Tulsa is hosting more Afghan families than communities twice its size.
Yet, we continue to lose too many of our loved ones, neighbors and colleagues to a virus because the noise of the public discourse has shaken people’s confidence, shifting the focus from our collective duty to a personal choice.
The effects of the pandemic are clearly visible after nearly two years. I wonder what my grandchildren will remember from this time. How will they and our community’s children recover from the disruption in their education, their ability to freely play with each other, their loss of loved ones?
COVID is personal for most of us now. There are too many we have loved and lost. There are too many who have become infected. There are too many in our community affected by stress and anxiety who are trying to cope.
Safety risks are real for health care and front-line workers who must care for those infected with the virus. The facts of COVID tell the story unequivocally. Hospitalizations of nearly all COVID-related infections are among the unvaccinated.
Tulsans have the capacity to end this pandemic in 2022 with an invigorated effort to vaccinate every eligible citizen. Let’s commit ourselves to a renewed sense of public duty to benefit all.
M. Susan Savage is executive director of Morton Comprehensive Health Services, former mayor of Tulsa, former Oklahoma secretary of state and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.