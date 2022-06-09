Column: Collaboration key to Tulsa being the land of higher education opportunities

As a lifelong Tulsan, I have attended Tulsa schools from early childhood education programs all the way through a doctoral degree.

I started my college journey as a high school student taking concurrent classes at Tulsa Community College, earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Oral Roberts University, worked full time as a teacher and school leader in Union Public Schools while earning two graduate degrees from the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa. Then, I served as adjunct faculty at two Tulsa-area universities.

My story is a testimony of Tulsa’s higher education system, and I have been fortunate to watch and take part in the evolution of Tulsa’s higher education ecosystem.

What I see on the horizon for Tulsa-area higher education institutions is exciting to say the least. It is incredible to pause and take inventory of all Tulsa has to offer individuals interested in attending college or a university.

TCC is the largest community college in the state. Langston University is the only historically Black university in Oklahoma and has a campus in downtown Tulsa. Oklahoma State University-Tulsa and University of Oklahoma-Tulsa are nationally recognized research institutions.

Rogers State University and Northeastern State University are award-winning regional institutions with campuses in the Tulsa-area. Students interested in private education can attend the University of Tulsa, Southern Nazarene University or ORU.

In 2017, Tulsa-area higher education institutions were granted a unique opportunity by Schusterman Family Philanthropies in partnership with the John N. Gardner Institute to work together to improve the transfer experience for students attending Tulsa colleges and universities.

The goal was to increase seamless degree options (meaning no college credit loss upon transfer), particularly for students who start their higher education journey in community college and want to stay in Tulsa to complete their bachelor’s degree.

Seven institutions signed on for this collaborative work, called the Tulsa Transfer Project. These institutions were Langston, NSU, OSU-Tulsa, OU-Tulsa, RSU, TCC and TU. This was a critical and innovative step in increasing access and opportunity to Tulsa higher education.

Fast forward to 2022, the seven institutions who started the Tulsa Transfer Project have now formalized their collaboration as the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium. They have continued working diligently to create degree pathways for students who begin their degrees at TCC. Many of those students qualify for Tulsa Achieves and are able to attend TCC tuition-free.

Initially, there were 23 of these seamless transfer degrees. Now, there are just shy of 150 different degree options. The exponential growth is impressive, and the institutions should be applauded for their efforts to create aligned programs.

Tulsa-area students have more access and choice in higher education than ever before.

The Consortium includes the seven institutions and seven affiliate members: the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the City of Tulsa, the Tulsa and Broken Arrow Chambers of Commerce, ImpactTulsa, Tulsa Community Foundation, and Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

The Consortium, which will be marking its first year this month, is the only one of its kind in Oklahoma. It is particularly unique in that its membership includes business and industry leaders, a critical component of its mission: to advance student learning, improve student success and degree completion, achieve equity in outcomes and meet workforce needs by increasing higher education opportunities in the region.

The Consortium’s formation is a testament to the power of collaboration.

By stepping outside the traditional competitive dynamics, Tulsa-area institutions now afford students with more opportunity and access to higher education. This is beneficial for students, institutions and business leaders interested in hiring well-trained and highly skilled professionals.

The higher education ecosystem in Tulsa has always provided students with a number of great options, but as the Consortium institutions have worked together over the past five years, those options are now matched with financial access and opportunity.

Tulsa is truly becoming the land of higher education opportunity.

To learn more about how to go to get a degree in Tulsa or get involved with the Consortium’s work, visit www.tulsahighered.com

Laura Latta serves an adjunct education professor at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and is the founding executive director of the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium.

