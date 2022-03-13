Column: Collaboration and partnerships help build up ranks of future Oklahoma physicians

If ever there has been a time to educate more quality physicians to serve Oklahoma, it’s now.

While the pandemic has presented unprecedented health care challenges, the last two years have only served to exacerbate an existing health care workforce shortage. And this same workforce is getting older.

According to the American Medical Association, our state’s primary care physician workforce is aging, with 57% of rural doctors at the age of 55 and 27% over the age of 65. In addition, “America’s Health Rankings 2021,” a recent report by United Health Foundation, ranked Oklahoma 45th in the nation for health outcomes, a situation intensified by a lack of health care access in many rural areas.

For 50 years the Oklahoma State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine has been working hard against these statistics. In 1972, and with dwindling numbers of primary care physicians in rural Oklahoma, the charge by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education was to “train doctors of osteopathic medicine in the field of general practice.”

The demand is expected to intensify as baby boomers age and the need for quality health care continues to increase in both urban and rural settings across Oklahoma.

I’m incredibly proud of what this medical school has achieved. What began with an inaugural class of 36 here in Tulsa is now one of the top osteopathic colleges in the nation and boasts more than 3,700 graduates, most of whom went on to practice across the state of Oklahoma.

In the Tulsa area alone, 385 of our alumni are practicing today in family medicine as well as pediatrics, OB/GYN, cardiology, anesthesiology and other subspecialities.

Keeping these physicians in our state is a priority. Our data show that medical students are most likely to establish a practice within 90 miles of where they complete their residency.

With that in mind, the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah was created in 2020 with a goal to educate physicians in rural Oklahoma and inspire them to someday practice in a rural environment. This landmark partnership established the nation’s first tribally affiliated medical school in the heart of the Cherokee Nation reservation.

Doubling down on supporting our local teaching hospital is also an important part of the solution. According to the American Hospital Association, most teaching hospitals are anchor institutions in their communities, contributing significantly to the health, economic and social well-being of area residents. Many teaching hospitals provide social services and interventions that are targeted to address health disparities and other needs that are unique to their community.

Supporting OSU Medical Center is tantamount to supporting the heart of Tulsa.

As a land grant institution, OSU is focused on providing solutions that solve society’s most pressing needs. Partnerships help make our mission possible, most recently seen in the collaboration between OSU, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Zarrow Foundation, our congressional delegation, state legislative leaders, the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County to bring forth a game-changing project known as the Veterans Hospital in Tulsa.

This project anchors what will become a downtown academic health care district that includes the teaching hospital, a new mental health hospital, research centers and a parking structure.

The new downtown district will add 100 new residency positions to help underscore our commitment to educating tomorrow’s physicians — and it will go a long way toward addressing the pressing need of better health outcomes in our state.

No one can predict the future, but the next 50 years undoubtedly will bring increasing health care challenges. With the support of our loyal alumni, donors and community partners, the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine will still be here, serving on the front line in Oklahoma.

Johnny Stephens, Pharm. D., serves as the president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences and interim president of OSU-Tulsa.

