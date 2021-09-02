Column: Closures of Oklahoma's long-term care facilities devastating to residents and workforce

We managed to weather the first wave of the pandemic, but our staffing situation began reaching its breaking point in September.

Months of battling this virus had finally taken its toll, and staff members were beginning to burn out. As we lost caregivers, maintaining operations became more difficult.

With fewer employees to care for residents, we simply couldn’t provide the level of assistance they required.

Making the decision to close our facility was hard, but telling our beloved residents and staff that we were shutting down was even harder.

Residents were heartbroken that they had to leave the home they had come to know and love. Staff members were not only devastated to lose their jobs but also the residents who had become like family to them.

It took 30 days to help all our residents find and move to their new homes. We moved two of our 41 residents to a local facility, but the rest were relocated to a facility 120 miles away in Oklahoma City.

For many residents, adjusting to their new environment was difficult. Transfer trauma is a real thing, especially for those with mental health issues.