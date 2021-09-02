Column: Closures of Oklahoma's long-term care facilities devastating to residents and workforce

America’s long-term care facilities are facing a crisis.
Staffing shortages have left providers scrambling to find enough caregivers, and the lack of a viable workforce is resulting in a growing number of facility closures.
As the owner of a nursing home that just closed its doors this year, I hope my story spurs lawmakers to act now before more residents and staff experience a similar fate.
Servant Living Center had provided care for Oklahoma seniors since 1965. We were located in Medford, a central Oklahoma town with a population of 1,000 people, surrounded by wheat fields and cattle.
We were the largest private employer in the city.
Our facility welcomed seniors and adults with disabilities from all over the state. We specialized in taking care of patients with mental health needs — those whom many nursing homes were unable or unwilling to take. Our 41 residents were younger than typical nursing home patients. The average age of 75% of our residents was 55, rather than 85.
Similar to other health care sectors, especially in rural communities, we struggled to maintain an ample workforce. Not surprisingly, the pandemic put an enormous strain on our employees.
Our heroic nurses, nurse aides and other support staff were working around the clock, seven days a week to care for our residents and protect them from COVID.
We managed to weather the first wave of the pandemic, but our staffing situation began reaching its breaking point in September.
Months of battling this virus had finally taken its toll, and staff members were beginning to burn out. As we lost caregivers, maintaining operations became more difficult.
With fewer employees to care for residents, we simply couldn’t provide the level of assistance they required.
Making the decision to close our facility was hard, but telling our beloved residents and staff that we were shutting down was even harder.
Residents were heartbroken that they had to leave the home they had come to know and love. Staff members were not only devastated to lose their jobs but also the residents who had become like family to them.
It took 30 days to help all our residents find and move to their new homes. We moved two of our 41 residents to a local facility, but the rest were relocated to a facility 120 miles away in Oklahoma City.
For many residents, adjusting to their new environment was difficult. Transfer trauma is a real thing, especially for those with mental health issues.
Some of our staff members relocated to Oklahoma City, and we paid for their moving expenses. For those who stayed in the area, we provided a small severance. We transferred our last resident on May 27 and closed our doors for good.
Stories like ours are sadly not unique. Coast to coast, long-term care facilities are struggling to acquire and retain talent — which is leading to devastating consequences for America’s seniors and their families.
If we can’t find enough caregivers to support our residents, this limits their access to high quality long-term care.
Most of our residents rely on Medicaid to pay for their care. Medicaid does not cover the full cost of their care, and, as a result, underfunding continues to be the crux of workforce challenges for our industry.
Many long-term care providers do not have the resources to offer a competitive wage.
The impacts of workforce shortages and nursing home closures reach far beyond seniors losing their homes and caregivers losing their jobs. For our small town, Servant Living Center’s closure resulted in a significant loss to the city’s economy.
Nursing homes that don’t have enough staff often have to limit admissions, leaving patients in the hospital longer and costing our health care system more money. Some patients are forced to return home rather than rehabilitate in a nursing home and receive the 24-hour care they need.
It’s time for lawmakers to invest in the long-term care workforce, and properly funding Medicaid is the best place to start.
Long-term care is a rewarding career, and many are willing to serve. A properly funded Medicaid program will enable providers to invest in their workforce, hire the best and brightest talent, and offer them competitive wages and benefits.
Creating easier pathways to start and build careers in long-term care will also alleviate staffing burdens. Expanding training programs will help attract prospective employees and develop their skills.
We also need assistance programs that support caregivers with their everyday lives, such as tax credits, loan forgiveness, child care and affordable housing.
Our elderly population is growing, and long-term care will be in high demand in the coming years. The benefits of a strong workforce are two-fold: caregivers have access to well-paid, rewarding careers, and seniors will have access to high quality care in every community.
Let’s prevent any more closures like Servant Living Center’s. If state and federal lawmakers make long-term care a priority, we can create a better future for all.
Scott Pilgrim is the owner and chief executive officer of the Diakonos Group.