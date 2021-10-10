Column: Check on your friends in health care

I think most in the medical community would agree that going from a community whose intentions have never been questioned, to a community finding itself mistrusted and a villainized by more than just your casual conspiracy theorists, is particularly bothersome.

The new culture of rejecting fact as opinion, spurred by the politicization of something that is not remotely political, is to blame.

I will admit that I did not anticipate how difficult, if not impossible, it would be to compete with the dangerous, targeted social media untruths that have effectively propped up this pandemic for over a year-and-a-half.

I can for certain say that I will never again use the phrase DYOR, as people doing their own “research” have landed us on this carousel.

Reading an anti-vax Facebook post with 12 likes is not research. Watching a video filmed in a parking lot, touting the effectiveness of Ivermectin, is not research.

True research is done by researchers. Unfortunately, much of this research has been rejected by individuals without the qualifications, knowledge or insight to reject it.