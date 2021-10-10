Column: Check on your friends in health care

I’ve been on a group text with fellow hospital physicians for about three years now. Initially, it was mainly mindless banter with a few semi-important hospital updates sprinkled in.
In late spring of 2020, both the content and tone of the group chat changed.
It became marred by uncertainty and fear. Fear for our own safety, the safety of our friends and family and the safety of our community.
As the pandemic pressed on, much of the uncertainty was relieved by time. That time allowed scientific method to run its course and provide us with answers on how to stay safe through social distancing, masks and vaccines.
This group chat continues to change, even since spring. It’s marked by frustration, sadness, anger and memes (as a means to cope with the frustration, sadness and anger).
The frustration comes from the daily conversations with patients and family members about COVID vaccination and its effectiveness.
The anger comes from all of the disinformation that makes those conversations fail before a word is even spoken.
The sadness from all of the death. But it’s not simply the death and dying. For many of my colleagues, this is a normal part of their jobs.
It’s more so due to all of the death that is preventable. The senseless dying. It’s all of the unnecessary deaths that a trust for medicine, science and a sore arm would have prevented.
I think most in the medical community would agree that going from a community whose intentions have never been questioned, to a community finding itself mistrusted and a villainized by more than just your casual conspiracy theorists, is particularly bothersome.
The new culture of rejecting fact as opinion, spurred by the politicization of something that is not remotely political, is to blame.
I will admit that I did not anticipate how difficult, if not impossible, it would be to compete with the dangerous, targeted social media untruths that have effectively propped up this pandemic for over a year-and-a-half.
I can for certain say that I will never again use the phrase DYOR, as people doing their own “research” have landed us on this carousel.
Reading an anti-vax Facebook post with 12 likes is not research. Watching a video filmed in a parking lot, touting the effectiveness of Ivermectin, is not research.
True research is done by researchers. Unfortunately, much of this research has been rejected by individuals without the qualifications, knowledge or insight to reject it.
Our friends in health care are exhausted because attempting an impossible task is exhausting. We feel hung out to dry by both the community we serve and the community leadership who has failed to give us any real shot to be successful in helping to resolve this pandemic.
We feel taken for granted.
Our resilience is fading, right along with our empathy — the perfect recipe for burnout.
I feel no desire to remind my fellow health care workers that we took an oath, or this is the job we signed up for. A rah-rah speech would show a lack of insight and would be patronizing.
My message for my friends in health care: Do the best you can with what you have left in the tank. That’ll just have to be enough.
My message for those not in health care: Check on your friends in health care.
Dr. Jabraan S. Pasha, MD, FACP, RDMS, is assistant dean of student affairs and associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.
