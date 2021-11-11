Column: Celebrating honor and valor of veterans in Tulsa

One hundred years ago, four caskets of unidentified American soldiers were in a French town being prepared for transport back to the United States. A soldier was asked to formally select a casket by placing a bouquet of white roses on one of the four.
That selected casket was transported to, and buried in, the Arlington National Cemetery at what we now know as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The tomb was dedicated at 11 o’clock, on the 11th day of the 11th month (World War I Armistice Day) in 1921. Veterans Day this year marks the centennial observance of that dedication.
The unidentified soldier represents the honor and valor of all Americans who served. Veterans Day 2021 in Tulsa will include its national centennial observance.
In that spirit, we will recognize the honor and valor of Tulsans Spc. 4th Class Joe Thomas and Brig. Gen. Roscoe Cartwright by inducting them into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame this Veterans Day. At the same time, we will announce a special Honor and Valor exhibit honoring Thomas and Cartwright at Booker T. Washington High School.
Both are graduates of Booker T. Washington High School, Cartwright in 1936 and Thomas in 1965.
Thomas lost his life at the age of 20 in Vietnam. He was awarded the Army Distinguished Service Cross and is the highest decorated Tulsa soldier since 1945. Cartwright served in the Army for 34 years (1940-1974) and became a pioneering Black officer when promoted to brigadier general in 1971.
In a complementary event, a special Honor and Valor Exhibit is being installed at the Booker T. Washington High School. That exhibit includes this phrase: “Lest we forget. A grateful nation will always remember.”
We hope our community will be equally grateful for their service and never forget the sacrifices of Thomas and Cartwright. The display includes portrait photos, awards and decorations, and Hall of Fame materials. It is sponsored by the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame and the local alumni of West Point and the Naval Academy.
In the process of nominating these men for the Hall of Fame, these revealing vignettes were included.
Cartwright was an ROTC instructor at West Virginia State College in 1953, only five years after the Army was integrated. WVSC was a historically Black college at the time. He was admired by his ROTC cadets as he instilled patriotic pride and led by example.
As a salute to his leadership, his senior cadets were so proud to be commissioned Army officers that each bought custom tailored military dress uniforms and wore them to their graduation instead of a cap and gown.
While on active duty, Cartwright established an informal service-wide career development program for young officers. The late Gen. Colin Powell said he considered Cartwright to be his mentor.
Upon his untimely death in 1974, the organization adopted his nickname, “Rock,” and renamed its group ROCKS Inc. It is his legacy.
Thomas was a quiet and popular student at BTW. After graduation in 1965, he enrolled in Northeastern State University planning to become a physician. When he received a draft notice, he opted to forego an education deferment and answered his nation’s call.
He trained to become an Army combat medic, deployed to Vietnam and was killed in action saving other soldiers. His heroism was extraordinary.
On this Veterans Day, we should silently and thoughtfully observe the Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the values it represents. And lest we forget Tulsans Thomas and Cartwright.
We should be grateful always for their honor and valor.
The Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame induction ceremony will at 4 p.m. on Veterans Day at the outdoor Ellis Walker Woods Memorial on the campus of Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.
It will include a formal centennial bouquet of 11 white roses.
