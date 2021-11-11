Column: Celebrating honor and valor of veterans in Tulsa

One hundred years ago, four caskets of unidentified American soldiers were in a French town being prepared for transport back to the United States. A soldier was asked to formally select a casket by placing a bouquet of white roses on one of the four.

That selected casket was transported to, and buried in, the Arlington National Cemetery at what we now know as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The tomb was dedicated at 11 o’clock, on the 11th day of the 11th month (World War I Armistice Day) in 1921. Veterans Day this year marks the centennial observance of that dedication.

The unidentified soldier represents the honor and valor of all Americans who served. Veterans Day 2021 in Tulsa will include its national centennial observance.

In that spirit, we will recognize the honor and valor of Tulsans Spc. 4th Class Joe Thomas and Brig. Gen. Roscoe Cartwright by inducting them into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame this Veterans Day. At the same time, we will announce a special Honor and Valor exhibit honoring Thomas and Cartwright at Booker T. Washington High School.

Both are graduates of Booker T. Washington High School, Cartwright in 1936 and Thomas in 1965.