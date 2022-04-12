Column: Celebrating birthday of 'most influential rabbi in modern history'

The Jewish communities are on Tuesday marking the 120th birthday of the Rebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, called “the most influential rabbi in modern history.”

The traditional wish one gives a birthday celebrant is in Hebrew “Ad Me’ah V’esrim,” or in English “May you live until 120 years.” That number is chosen because that was the lifespan of Moses.

The Jewish people have been blessed with Moses-like figures throughout our history: leaders who stepped up when their nation needed them most. After the horrors of the Holocaust, the Rebbe was such a leader.

The Rebbe was born in 1902 in Mykolaiv in modern-day Ukraine, where he experienced the terror of antisemitic pogroms as a child. In 1941, the Rebbe fled occupied Europe in the face of another wave of antisemitism, and arrived to a New World whose Jewish community was filling with broken, devastated refugees who had lost everything.

Upon succeeding his father-in-law, the Sixth Rebbe, as the leader of the Chabad movement, the Rebbe stated that one’s love for G-d and for the Torah could not be complete without also showing love towards one’s fellow Jew.

The Rebbe inspired thousands to do so: moving to cities and countries across the globe to establish Chabad centers where Jews would be sought out in love as they were once sought out in hatred.

The Rebbe was more than a leader of followers: The Rebbe inspired others to themselves become leaders. Today there are more than 3,500 Chabad institutions directed by more than 5,000 Chabad emissary couples in all 50 U.S. states and in more than 100 countries.

We have just seen an example of the leadership the Rebbe taught in war-torn Ukraine — the Rebbe’s native land.

The nearly 400 Chabad emissaries in that country moved mountains to come to the aid of their brothers and sisters. They brought food and medicine to people in besieged cities, organized buses and trains to shepherd thousands to safety and—in many cases, having only recently escaped with little more than the clothes on their backs—continued to toil day and night to aid their fellow refugees.

Because their love for their fellows was as important as their love of G-d and of Torah—as their mentor and inspiration, the Rebbe, showed them.

The Rebbe was first and foremost a world-class scholar. Dozens of volumes of his original thoughts have been published. But the analogy to Moses does not only extend to age and scholarship.

Moses famously led the Jewish people out of Egypt to freedom, helping change the mindset of an entire nation from downtrodden slaves to a proud people. The Rebbe took a battered post-Holocaust generation and lifted them, too, from despair to hopefulness, and eventually to great dignity and success.

His kindness touched young and old, and those between. His belief in the innate goodness of people gave them a reason to believe in themselves, and to share what they knew with others. The Rebbe’s sincerity was matched only by his humility. His leadership continues to inspire us more than 25 years after his passing.

So, where do we go from here? We can learn. We were fortunate to have someone to learn from.

The Rebbe was perhaps more than anything a superb teacher. Mostly, he taught by example. Each of us can incorporate something of his wisdom and character into the way we go about our daily lives. If we do, the world will be a happier and better place.

We are, as the Rebbe so gently demonstrated, capable of limitless growth. We are able to improve both ourselves and those we come in contact with. We can set aside our own hardships and focus on helping others to the best of our ability.

Ultimately, by learning these lessons and making them part of who we are, we will live in a world transformed and redeemed.

Rabbi Yehuda B. Weg founded Tulsa’s Chabad in 1987 and has helped the community expand throughout the state. Chabad is a Jewish Hasidic intellectual movement that emphasizes study, emotional involvement and practical deeds as well as living by the law of the Torah.

