Column: Celebrate winter college graduates for following through on diligence, sacrifice

Right now, it is easy to get absorbed in the hustle and bustle. You blink, and the time between Thanksgiving and the end of the year disappears.

Much of the focus in the days leading up to Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa or even Boxing Day is all about getting ready — from the shopping, cooking and decorating to the balancing act with family and work. Time only slows as we head into a new year.

You know, the end-of-the-year countdown leading up to the clock striking midnight on New Year’s Eve. That’s when we celebrate and reflect on the year that was and the year ahead.

Because of the hectic pace right now, it is easy to have missed a major milestone achieved by more than 1,000 Oklahomans a few weeks ago. Accustomed to seeing graduations in May from kindergarten to high school, people might not realize that colleges produce graduates at multiple points during the year: spring, summer and fall.

In education, graduation is our big countdown, our ball drop, where we celebrate the success of our students and reflect. I am fortunate that in 2019 Tulsa Community College added a second commencement ceremony that takes place at the end of the fall semester. It is a chance for us to recognize, in real-time, our students who completed in December.

And we have a lot to celebrate. Our fall 2022 commencement recognized 1,303 graduates, of whom 437 participated in Tulsa Achieves, a gap-funded scholarship that helps eligible participants pay for college.

Graduates this semester represent 53 countries, from Angola to Zimbabwe, and range from 65 years old to 17 years old.

When you look at the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters, TCC reached an all-time high for the number of graduates and degrees or certificates awarded. This number means we are graduating a higher percentage of our students each year, with a 25% increase since 2015.

At the beginning of every student’s college career, they are making a commitment to their future. They are deciding to walk a path toward a better life for themselves, for their families and for their communities.

It’s a commitment of hope. It requires diligence and sacrifice. It requires faith, because there at the beginning, before they’ve taken a class or a test, hope is all they know.

They take those first steps with a promise in their heart and a dedication of spirit. They take those steps willingly, often enthusiastically, sometimes unaware of any barriers that might stand in their way.

The journey is never easy. There are almost always unforeseen circumstances that make the experience more difficult than anticipated. Maybe it is a matter of finances. Maybe it’s an academic struggle. Or maybe it is just life and stress and the weight of expectations.

There are times, especially in the middle, where perhaps it is easy for students to lose sight of why they began.

The commitment required to starting and finishing a college degree is substantial. It is one of life’s great accomplishments. At TCC, we believe it is our mission, at every turn, through everything we do in every department in the college, to support our students in their endeavors. We share in their accomplishments, to see the pride they have in themselves.

How lucky are we?

We recognize and celebrate the dedication, perseverance and hard work demonstrated by our graduates in reaching this milestone and making a better future for themselves and their families.

Each of the 1,303 individuals represents a college graduate who is more likely to volunteer in our community, have a higher income over the span of their career, participate in our democracy by voting, and live a healthier lifestyle.

In my remarks at commencement, I told our graduates I hope their learning and self-improvement continues. I urged them to take what they learned, envision their future, and make this community, our community, one we continue to love and call home.

As we begin 2023, I share this story because we can learn from these graduates. We don’t have to wait for the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve to slow down and reflect. We can walk a path toward a better life and make a commitment of hope today, on any day of our choosing. I hope today is that day for you.

Leigh Goodson has been president and CEO of Tulsa Community College since 2014 and is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.