Column: Celebrate the birthday of Tulsa's Route 66 by shopping local

An estimated 85% of Tulsa’s economy is rooted in small business. Entrepreneurs are not only key drivers of the economy, but we create unique experiences along the Mother Road. Just like in its heyday, people can connect with local artists, makers and foodies on Route 66.

Through a tight-knit business community, we work together to hold First Saturday Market Days featuring local vendors, host local art shows and even organize scavenger hunts.

I am especially proud that Route 66 has become a place for equitable and inclusive experiences. Our community is more diverse than ever, featuring traditionally underestimated entrepreneurs, namely women, people of color and immigrants. This diversity has created an influx of global cuisine, more female-owned businesses and an eclectic and diverse mix of music, artisans and makers.

When I opened my shop in a 1950s PEMCO gas station in 2018, I wanted to create a new landmark and roadside attraction for Tulsa’s Route 66 while celebrating the past and showing you can still create new businesses for the future on the Mother Road. Giving an old building new life not only provides me with a source of income, but it’s an inspiration to others.