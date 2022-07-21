Column: Businesses need to create spaces for authentic diversity discussions to establish strong allyship

While Pride Month may only last for the 30 days of June, allyship matters year round. Here in Tulsa, allyship already has a strong history.

Tulsa is home to the Tulsa Pride Festival, the longest-running LGBTQ+ event in Oklahoma, an important example that allyship is not defined by a single moment, but continuous commitment. Allyship is holding ourselves accountable for the support and inclusion of marginalized groups.

Last month offered an opportunity to reflect and be reminded that true change comes when allyship is practiced year-round and integrated into the everyday ways we support and interact with others. History has shown that the private sector has been a key driver in advancing equitable opportunities, workplace protections and benefits at times when public policy was deficient.

In the workplace, for example, many of the basic resources available to LGBTQ+ employees today — such as domestic partner benefits or adoption support — may seem commonplace, but that was not always the case.

Back in 1998, for example, Bank of America was the first financial services company to provide comprehensive domestic partner benefits, as well as to include sexual orientation in our non-discrimination policies. Bank of America continues to foster a culture of inclusion through our more than 30,000-member employee Ally Program, which supports the needs of LGBTQ+ colleagues and issues that drive positive change and makes our workplace feel safe for everyone to bring their whole selves to work.

Recognizing many people can — and often do — identify with more than one group is critical to being a thoughtful and effective ally. A one-size-fits-all approach is counter to valuing our differences in race, gender, sexual orientation, age and more.

Practice allyship through a multifaceted lens and allow individualism to shape your understanding of peers’ experiences.

Surrounding yourself with individuals of different backgrounds and identities strengthens relationships, sparks creativity, and changes the way you think and approach problems. At Bank of America, our teammates come from every walk of life. This rich variety of experience and abilities helps us better understand, serve and relate to our diverse client-base and communities.

Whether you’re building a team at work or establishing a friend group, be intentional about who you align yourself with.

Engage in uncomfortable conversations with the intention of absorbing rather than responding. Be conscious of when you’re tempted to respond defensively and take a step back.

Talk with people, not at them. Only then can we truly listen with empathy and understand rather than judge.

It’s during these moments we grow.

Open, honest dialogue can help us all gain greater understanding and appreciation for one another — even if those conversations push the boundaries of our comfort levels. Creating a safe space to share authentic experiences allows us to dig beneath surface level discussions and practice empathy.

By acting intentionally and following a few key guideposts, we can ensure we’re being effective allies 365 days a year. From building a diverse company to promoting equality and inclusion in our communities, the common ground and respect we find can create inclusion.

Rick Pieper is a business banking sales associate with Bank of America Tulsa.