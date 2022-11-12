Column: Bringing back volunteers after COVID

As a newcomer to Tulsa, I have quickly found that Tulsa lives up to its reputation as a truly philanthropic community. This was punctuated by the recent ribbon cutting of Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa’s new Hardesty Service Center, as it was made possible by the generosity and four years of hard work of so many community members.

As I stood looking out at the crowd in attendance, basking in the glow of the culmination of so much hard work, I found myself thinking of the job ahead and the goal of delivering 1 million meals per year to our seniors.

This job won’t be possible without volunteer delivery drivers to deliver these meals.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has decimated Tulsa’s volunteer base, as it has in communities across the country. People stopped volunteering for safety and health issues, understandably. However, as we creep back to normalcy, the volunteers haven’t come back. I am calling on the Tulsa community to bring volunteering back.

Meals on Wheels delivers more than a meal. We deliver a feeling, wellness checks, and a meaningful interaction that provides value to people’s lives and independence. For many seniors in our community, Meals on Wheels is the difference between remaining in their own homes and needing to relocate to a nursing facility.

Our volunteers get the same warm, fuzzy feeling. At Harvard, UCLA and Carnegie Mellon, studies have shown not only the mental and physical health effects of volunteering but also proved that the brain’s reward center is activated when we do something nice for someone else.

Besides, volunteering for a meal delivery route takes only about an hour to complete, and there is an easy-to-use app that maps out your route and clearly communicates the clients’ requests or needs.

As we head into this holiday season, my first in Tulsa, away from the freezing temperatures of Wisconsin, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to my new city for the generosity and warm welcome you have extended to me.

On that note, I encourage my new community to consider joining the Meals on Wheels volunteer base. Take an hour out of your week during this season of giving to deliver a meal and say hello to a senior.

You might be the only friendly face they see that day. And you might be surprised by the benefits you will receive, as well.

Featured video: