Column: Bright year ahead for Tulsa

The year 2023 will be a historic year for Tulsa. We know this because of the things that are going to happen. And it could be even more important if things we hope will happen come to pass.

Tulsa will be safer in the year ahead.

We will deploy a real time information center for the Tulsa Police Department, empowering officers in the field with 21st century technology that is being called the biggest advance in local policing since radios were installed in patrol cars.

We will begin to see the millions of dollars in new fire trucks ordered by the Tulsa Fire Department start to arrive off the assembly line, equipping firefighters with reliable vehicles to respond to emergencies.

We will complete tens of millions of dollars in street reconstruction across the city, continuing the largest street improvement program in Tulsa history.

Tulsans will see long-term planning improve our daily lives, while making steps to grow our economy for decades to come.

After talking about it since the mid-1960s, we will open a lake in the Arkansas River adjacent to the Gathering Place that will change the way Tulsans use our defining natural feature for recreation throughout the year. We will also open the best public playground for children of all abilities in the state of Oklahoma.

At the same time, we will begin infrastructure work in east Tulsa, at the Port of Inola and in Osage County that will make the Tulsa metro a national leader in the rapidly growing advanced mobility industry. This work is expected to yield 30,000 to 40,000 new jobs in the next few years alone.

We will invest in housing — across the private, public and philanthropic sectors — to make Tulsa a city where everyone who needs a home has access to one.

Tulsa will become more diverse, with more people from around the world coming to our city as a beacon of freedom and opportunity.

So there will be much to celebrate in 2023, but I hope we will do more.

Tulsa is an arts city. People from throughout this region of the United States come to Tulsa to experience the arts, and people around the globe admire our architecture. These points of pride — in art and architecture — merge in a building in downtown Tulsa designed by the famed architect Minoru Yamasaki.

Yamasaki was heralded at his death as one of the most notable architects of the 20th century. He was profiled on the front page of Time magazine over a decade before designing what would ultimately become his most famous structure: the World Trade Center in New York City. His autobiography is told through two dozen of his favorite creations from around the world, and one of those featured is the only performing arts venue he ever designed: the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center, as a structure, is of international architectural importance. Of even greater importance to Tulsans would be the generations of experiences provided by the performances within those walls. It is a beloved institution for our city, owned by the citizens of Tulsa and appropriately heralded since its opening as “Everyone’s Place.”

And yet today, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center is in danger of — as one historic preservationist put it to me — “demolition by neglect.” It has not been properly maintained for decades. In the last few years alone, water lines in the basement burst, causing a flood, and pipes servicing the restrooms failed — creating a problem I will spare the readers of this morning newspaper as you eat your breakfast.

While these failures have been repaired, they speak to a larger need to address deferred maintenance and provide modernized space for the performing arts in Tulsa.

We have an opportunity in the year ahead to save the Tulsa Performing Arts Center in the same way it was originally built — through private donations and a public vote. Funding its restoration and additional theater space, we can give future generations of Tulsans incredible experiences like we have enjoyed for decades.

Tulsa is on a historic run, creating the greatest period of investment in our history. I am excited about the improvements Tulsans will see in 2023 and hopeful that Tulsans will continue that momentum by investing in the restoration of an important institution that serves us all.

G.T. Bynum has been Tulsa mayor since 2016 and previously served three terms on the City Council.