Column: Black fathers matter

Men don’t discredit the influence you’ve had on your children — they have success stories of their own and they can thank you for guidance and discipline.

We continue to see our children achieve success as class valedictorians, studying medicine in universities across the country, flying military aircraft, and other successes.

The truth of the matter is, when fathers or father figures are actively engaged in a child’s everyday life, it provides a sense of security, confidence, and belonging.

As a father, and as the son of a single parent, my life was changed dramatically when my dad called me to reconcile our relationship. It happened three years after I confronted him about being absent from critical moments growing up. I realized that we both needed that moment of reconciliation.

There were many assumptions and unanswered questions that needed to be resolved. I am thankful that we were able to bring closure before he suddenly passed away.

The strength that I received from knowing he was proud of my accomplishments revealed why I believe fathers are the answer to a generation on the brink of being lost in this world.