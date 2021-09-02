Column: Biden’s renewed focus on competition should include defense megamergers

Much attention has been paid to fostering competition in the American economy of late.
In early July, President Joe Biden issued an executive order promoting this goal targeting key sectors such as health care, tech and telecoms. Also included was a provision directing the Department of Defense to “review the state of competition” within the defense industry.
An important place for the Federal Trade Commission and the DOD to start is to determine whether Lockheed Martin should be allowed to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne, the last remaining independent U.S.-based solid rocket motor producer.
I say no.
The most significant issues include loss of competition, single point of failure concerns, effects on the secondary and tertiary supply chain, reliance on non-U.S. providers for critical components, decreased innovation, and reduced research and development.
For background: In 1995, six U.S. companies were involved in the production of solid rocket motor missile propulsion. By 2010, only two remained in the market — Orbital ATK and Aerojet Rocketdyne. When the FTC approved Northrop Grumman’s acquisition of Orbital ATK with certain “safeguards,” it left only one independent supplier.
That means if approval is given for the Aerojet acquisition, we will be left without any independent U.S. solid rocket motor producers.
While there are a few foreign companies that could supply some of the U.S. needs, there is much concern within Congress of using foreign solid rocket motors in U.S. tactical missile systems.
We have seen the risks of a merger like this, such as when there was no competition in building the ground-based strategic deterrent. This was a direct result of Northrup Grumman’s acquisition of Orbital ATK.
The safeguards stipulated in the wake of the merger to allow competitors access to Orbital ATK without fear of losing intellectual property simply did not work.
No companies were willing to enter into a competition when the supplier was owned by one of the bidders.
After more than 30 years of service in the U.S. Navy, I have gained significant expertise in aviation and leading successful strike missions. Many lessons I learned as a carrier air wing strike leader during Desert Storm apply to competitiveness in the defense industry.
In aviation, we use checklists religiously to avoid disaster. Unfortunately, virtually every item on every checklist can be traced back to loss of life and/or property, so we learn from our mistakes.
FTC safeguards have previously failed to effectively promote competition in the defense industry.
The experts failed to understand the real implications of the Orbital ATK acquisition, overestimating the effectiveness of the FTC firewalls on Northrup/Grumman and underestimating the aversion of rival companies to share critical information.
Despite DOD monitoring, the firewalls failed. There is no reason to think things will be any different with the proposed Lockheed Martin/Aerojet Rocketdyne merger.
When planning a strike, always have backup plans; so too with the development of weapons systems and their acquisition.
With certain weapons systems and scenarios, past consolidations have unfortunately left us with a single path to success in battle, one that is not tolerant of surprises or technical challenges and leaves little room for innovation.
Experts are concerned that there can be no significant innovation, let alone serious competition, if this trend of vertical consolidation continues.
History has shown that much innovation comes not from the top but from those most intimately involved in the process. The FTC and DOD should keep these consequences in mind as they review the potential impacts of the proposed Lockheed Martin acquisition.
Former Vice Adm. Lou Crenshaw served as the deputy chief of naval operations for resources, requirements and assessments. He is president of Crenshaw Consulting Associates. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.