Column: Biden’s renewed focus on competition should include defense megamergers

While there are a few foreign companies that could supply some of the U.S. needs, there is much concern within Congress of using foreign solid rocket motors in U.S. tactical missile systems.

We have seen the risks of a merger like this, such as when there was no competition in building the ground-based strategic deterrent. This was a direct result of Northrup Grumman’s acquisition of Orbital ATK.

The safeguards stipulated in the wake of the merger to allow competitors access to Orbital ATK without fear of losing intellectual property simply did not work.

No companies were willing to enter into a competition when the supplier was owned by one of the bidders.

After more than 30 years of service in the U.S. Navy, I have gained significant expertise in aviation and leading successful strike missions. Many lessons I learned as a carrier air wing strike leader during Desert Storm apply to competitiveness in the defense industry.

In aviation, we use checklists religiously to avoid disaster. Unfortunately, virtually every item on every checklist can be traced back to loss of life and/or property, so we learn from our mistakes.

FTC safeguards have previously failed to effectively promote competition in the defense industry.