Column: As Congress addresses Jan. 6, it should look West

In the months since, Nearman was criminally charged, pleaded guilty to first-degree official misconduct and is now banned from capitol grounds.

While some of those who attacked the U.S. Capitol have faced criminal charges, Oregon provides an alternative to the national trend because political leaders from both parties showed real leadership by condemning political violence and holding Nearman accountable through real consequences.

The Oregon Legislature conducted a formal investigation into Nearman’s actions. Both parties spoke about the importance of the investigation and did not attempt to undermine or impugn it.

As evidence surfaced that Nearman had deliberately planned his dangerous actions, members of his party began to call for his resignation, culminating in every member of the House Republican delegation publicly asking him to step down.

When Nearman wouldn’t resign, every Democrat and Republican in the House other than Nearman himself voted to expel him from the legislature.

Imagine the message it would have sent if our leaders in Washington, D.C. had shown the same leadership. What excuse do they have for failing to show the integrity that Oregon legislators displayed when they united in a shared respect for our most essential democratic norms?