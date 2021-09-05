Column: As Biden ends one war, he ramps up another

While ending one war in Afghanistan, Joe Biden is ramping up U.S. involvement in another — in Ukraine.
On Wednesday, Biden met at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to solidify a new $60 million security assistance package that includes the provision of new Javelin anti-armor missiles by the U.S.
In the previous eight months, the Biden administration has provided Ukraine with $275 million in U.S. military aid.
This total adds to the estimated $2.5 billion that the U.S. has provided to Ukraine since February 2014 when the U.S. supported the overthrow of Ukraine’s pro-Russian leader Viktor Yanukovych.
On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Andrii Taranto visited the Pentagon and signed a Strategic Defense Framework agreement with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III.
It promotes deepening cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine in Black Sea security, cyber-security and intelligence sharing along with greater military-technological cooperation.
The agreement is also said to be an important precondition for Ukraine’s admission as a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member state.
In a notification to Congress, the Biden administration claimed that the aid package for Ukraine was necessary because of a “major increase in Russian military activity along its border” and because of mortar attacks, cease-fire violations and other provocations.
However, the war in eastern Ukraine was not started by Russia but by the Ukrainian government following the 2014 coup d’état.
The Eastern provinces voted to secede at that time because of Draconian language laws imposed on them; their distrust for Ukraine’s post-coup government; and close economic ties to Russia.
Ukraine all-the-while has failed to abide by the Minsk peace agreements mandating considerable autonomy for the Eastern Ukrainian provinces that voted to separate.
In his speech announcing the complete U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden lamented the huge financial costs of the Afghan war.
The same lament could equally be applied to Ukraine.
The government there is corrupt like in Afghanistan and country functioning as a black hole where U.S. military assistance helps to sustain a bloody civil war that should be ended by diplomatic settlement.
To date, 14,000 civilians have died in Eastern Ukraine and over a million have been displaced. Because its military does not want to fight its own soldiers, the Ukrainian government relies on private militias financed by warlords which are dominated by right-wing extremists.
The main beneficiaries of the war have been the military contractors in Russia and the U.S. who have been subsidized by U.S. military assistance programs.
These contractors include Lockheed Martin, one of the main manufacturers of Javelin anti-tank missiles, which gave Biden $422,088 during the 2020 election campaign through individual employees, and spends millions of dollars on lobbying every year.
U.S. policy towards Ukraine ultimately shows that Biden’s promise to end the “forever wars” is insincere.
The alleged threat to the U.S. from Russia is being inflated to justify bloated military budgets that serve only the needs of special interests—and not those of U.S. taxpayers.
Jeremy Kuzmarov is editor of CovertAction Magazine and teaches at Tulsa Community College. He is author of four books on U.S. foreign policy including “The Russians are Coming, Again: The First Cold War as Tragedy, the Second as Farce” with John Marciano (Monthly Review Press, 2018) and “Obama’s Unending Wars: Fronting the Foreign Policy of the Permanent Warfare State” (Clarity Press, 2019).
