Column: As Biden ends one war, he ramps up another

However, the war in eastern Ukraine was not started by Russia but by the Ukrainian government following the 2014 coup d’état.

The Eastern provinces voted to secede at that time because of Draconian language laws imposed on them; their distrust for Ukraine’s post-coup government; and close economic ties to Russia.

Ukraine all-the-while has failed to abide by the Minsk peace agreements mandating considerable autonomy for the Eastern Ukrainian provinces that voted to separate.

In his speech announcing the complete U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden lamented the huge financial costs of the Afghan war.

The same lament could equally be applied to Ukraine.

The government there is corrupt like in Afghanistan and country functioning as a black hole where U.S. military assistance helps to sustain a bloody civil war that should be ended by diplomatic settlement.

To date, 14,000 civilians have died in Eastern Ukraine and over a million have been displaced. Because its military does not want to fight its own soldiers, the Ukrainian government relies on private militias financed by warlords which are dominated by right-wing extremists.