Column: Arming teachers is not the answer; common sense policies are

In the immediate aftermath of the Robb Elementary School murder of 19 young children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, Oklahoma’s appointed Education Secretary Ryan Walter’s response was a tired and dangerous position that this is “not a gun problem.”

He then urged arming teachers.

This from an official who does not trust teachers with decisions on what books their students can read or how to manage their curricula around the issues of race and history — areas in which they are professionally proficient and hired to teach.

Incongruently, he expects teachers to be armed and assume a role for which they were neither hired nor trained.

I once again, as I did in this forum six years ago, wish to clarify that arming schoolteachers would dangerously compromise the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors.

The policy would create a greater potential for student-on-student and student-on-faculty violence and an increased risk of suicide attempts ending in fatalities. Having armed teachers would create further lethal results if such violence occurs at the school.

In addition, this tactic would cause an exponential increase in opportunities for gun theft and subsequent harm to people on and off campus, resulting in potentially enormous legal, financial and public-relations costs should gun violence occur because of these policies.

Keeping guns out of the hands of educators is the overwhelming position of teachers, law enforcement officers and school security professionals.

If the response is not more guns in schools, what is the solution?

The solution starts with understanding the problem. Death by gunfire is now the leading cause of death for American children.

Death by gunfire is preventable. Murder, the unlawful killing of one human being by another human being, is preventable. Policing in America exists to prevent these crimes.

In my experience as a police officer, I found each murder tragic, taking still another chip out of our community’s foundation. The murder of a child is the most tragic and does the greatest damage to us all.

This level of violence is hard-wired into our culture, and guns are our instruments. If we have learned anything, we know that within America’s complex gun safety and gun violence issues, guns are indeed a problem.

Problem solving begins with commonsense regulations supported by most Americans.

Lawmakers must pass legislation requiring background checks on all firearm sales and allow for the temporary removal of firearms through extreme-risk laws for people who pose a risk to public safety. We must keep firearms out of the hands of domestic abusers and restrict the purchase, possession and manufacture of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Nothing in this legislation curtails any Second Amendment right. When enacted, these laws will act to enhance our human rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as set forth in the Declaration of Independence.

Sadly, with each child murdered, we are reminded of the hypocrisy of those who claim all human life is sacred but then do everything in their political power to place those same human lives into a perpetrator’s gunsight.

These agents of violence will only be defeated through the courage of upstanders.

Drew Diamond is a former chief of the Tulsa Police Department, former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

