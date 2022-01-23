Column: Approve franchise with PSO for its role as an essential partner with Tulsa

In 1997, the citizens of Tulsa voted to renew the city of Tulsa’s nonexclusive electricity provider franchise with Public Service Company of Oklahoma. That ballot question passed with 88% of the voters approving the 25-year renewal.

As the mayor of Tulsa at that time, it was my privilege to lead the city’s negotiations for PSO’s franchise renewal and the effort to pass the successful vote. In the political world, an 88% victory is considered outstanding, but in this case, it was not surprising.

PSO has been Tulsa’s reliable source of safe, affordable electricity for most of Tulsa’s history. PSO has been an essential civic partner and outstanding corporate citizen for just as long.

Tulsa voters have a chance to renew that 108-year partnership Feb. 8, when the franchise renewal will again be on the ballot. I have personally seen how well the franchise has served the city and its people, and I endorse approval without reservation.

Franchise votes do not come around very often, and they deserve an explanation.

Simply put, the franchise grants PSO the right to use the city’s streets, alleys and rights of way to service its electrical lines.