Column: Approve franchise with PSO for its role as an essential partner with Tulsa

In 1997, the citizens of Tulsa voted to renew the city of Tulsa’s nonexclusive electricity provider franchise with Public Service Company of Oklahoma. That ballot question passed with 88% of the voters approving the 25-year renewal.
As the mayor of Tulsa at that time, it was my privilege to lead the city’s negotiations for PSO’s franchise renewal and the effort to pass the successful vote. In the political world, an 88% victory is considered outstanding, but in this case, it was not surprising.
PSO has been Tulsa’s reliable source of safe, affordable electricity for most of Tulsa’s history. PSO has been an essential civic partner and outstanding corporate citizen for just as long.
Tulsa voters have a chance to renew that 108-year partnership Feb. 8, when the franchise renewal will again be on the ballot. I have personally seen how well the franchise has served the city and its people, and I endorse approval without reservation.
Franchise votes do not come around very often, and they deserve an explanation.
Simply put, the franchise grants PSO the right to use the city’s streets, alleys and rights of way to service its electrical lines.
The franchise is essential to PSO’s ability to address the needs of its electricity grid and serve its customers safely, quickly and efficiently. It is difficult to imagine the challenges of the city recovering from an Oklahoma weather emergency without a franchise agreement in place.
As mayor, I worked with area officials to direct the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency during weather disasters. PSO was always present as a partner offering solutions.
In exchange for the right to use public spaces, PSO collects fees from its customers on behalf of the city. These fees are an important source of revenue for Tulsa. Moving forward, the city plans to use part of that revenue to speed the process of burying some power lines, to address infrastructure needs and to maintain road medians.
The PSO franchise has many tangible benefits for Tulsa, beyond keeping the power flowing.
The franchise renewal qualifies the city to receive streetlights, essential to public safety, at one third of the cost.
Tulsa, as PSO’s headquarters city, is also the recipient of the generosity of PSO to help meet the needs of its citizens. PSO and the AEP Foundation have made significant donations to important local projects, including Greenwood Rising, the Gathering Place and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
When the pandemic hit, they awarded more than $160,000 in emergency funding grants to help nonprofit agencies in the state address basic needs. Tulsa’s Public Schools and the Tulsa Area United Way have benefitted from PSO’s leadership and its donations for many years. PSO’s president and chief operating officer, Peggy Simmons, will chair the 2022 campaign.
PSO is also an essential partner with the city in economic development initiatives. When businesses consider investments and jobs for Tulsa, they must be assured by officials that reliable, affordable power is available to meet their present and future demands.
Clean energy is essential and important. I am pleased that PSO is an industry leader in efforts to add renewable energy to the natural gas backbone of its generation. PSO’s parent company, American Electric Power, has pledged to be net carbon zero by 2050 and to cut emissions 80% from 2000 levels by 2030.
Since the 1990s, Tulsa, in partnership with PSO, has been a national model for clean air initiatives.
We know PSO. Its 1,100 Tulsa-area employees are our neighbors. They are the line crews who work through the night to restore our power after storms. They are the customer service representative on the telephone.
PSO is our trusted, hometown source of reliable, affordable electricity.
The results of the last franchise are clear. A vote to renew the franchise is a vote for Tulsa’s bright future.
M. Susan Savage is executive director of Morton Comprehensive Health Services, former mayor of Tulsa, former Oklahoma secretary of state and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.