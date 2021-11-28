Column: America works best when we're 'we' and 'us'

We’re white and blue collar, liberal and conservative, at multiple socio-economic levels. But each of us in our way gives to America, … and each of us and our giving matters. We all matter.

While most of us are givers and respect our laws and diversity, there are takers who divisively abuse authority and sabotage ethnic harmony.

Maybe it’s too idealistic to advocate the Biblical belief: “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” But it’s the ideal. It matters.

Equality and justice are human and social issues. They’re best comprehended by appreciating and respecting another’s world. This helps us understand the hopes and dreams of diverse peoples who’ve come together as Americans.

America’s democracy was created neither by the ideals nor principles of freedom but by the diversity of “We the People,” who fought for and championed those liberties that became our democracy.

We were the difference. We are the difference. People mattered then. People matter now.

We’re best when we’re We and Us. We’re better as allies than adversaries. We’re best when we triumph our successes and contributions as those of Americans instead of our past individual worlds. Respect who we were; revere who we are.