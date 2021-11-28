Column: America works best when we're 'we' and 'us'

This holiday season let’s be thankful for America’s diversity as well as oneness. Let’s respect who we once were and now are. We’re best when united as We and Us instead of Them and They.
We’re a diverse kaleidoscope of colors and cultures who united as one instead of divided into many. It’s how we’ve become who we are. Our togetherness matters.
Unfortunately, polarizing politics and cultural controversies now challenge our sense of who we are … and want to be.
It’s sometimes hard, but we’re striving to embrace diversity and inclusion in our quest for unity.
We must pursue diversity, however, with a sincere sense of our humanity toward all instead of the personal or political or proselytizing agendas of the few.
We must be cautious as well as compassionate; otherwise our pursuit for diversity becomes divisive.
We have to neither agree with nor condone the beliefs and actions of others, but we must give and receive consideration from others for our rights to varying views.
Then we can move forward with less “Woe Is Me” and more “Wow, I’m Me.” Pride in oneself trumps self-pity and self-victimization.
While historically there have been injustices and inequities, diverse Old Worlds merged into a united New World. It’s been challenging but rewarding.
It’s taken time, compromise and forgiveness, but we’ve been steadfastly dedicated to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
We were neither perfect in our beginning nor now. As our Constitution proclaims, “… in order to form a more perfect union …” we acknowledged we might never be perfect but that we’ll work to make us more perfect.
We each had our Old World histories, cultures, religions and ethnicities, which we blended into our New World of American oneness.
These convergences and our interactions as Native Americans, Europeans, Asians, Africans, Latin Americans, and many others define and distinguish us as Americans.
Together, we found ways to prioritize wildlife and conversation with growing industry and innovation. We rooted ourselves in a desire to build a more perfect union around a democracy by championing civil rights. We believe in a fierce work ethic and equal opportunity.
Together, we’ve contributed to the arts, sciences, sports, business, industrial and technological triumphs of Americans. We’ve inspired America’s culture with festive celebrations and traditions in faith, family and unity.
Together, we’ve enhance our way of life.
This blending into American oneness has been a struggle, even brutal, at times. We can acknowledge and learn from that history while striving to be one America.
We’re white and blue collar, liberal and conservative, at multiple socio-economic levels. But each of us in our way gives to America, … and each of us and our giving matters. We all matter.
While most of us are givers and respect our laws and diversity, there are takers who divisively abuse authority and sabotage ethnic harmony.
Maybe it’s too idealistic to advocate the Biblical belief: “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” But it’s the ideal. It matters.
Equality and justice are human and social issues. They’re best comprehended by appreciating and respecting another’s world. This helps us understand the hopes and dreams of diverse peoples who’ve come together as Americans.
America’s democracy was created neither by the ideals nor principles of freedom but by the diversity of “We the People,” who fought for and championed those liberties that became our democracy.
We were the difference. We are the difference. People mattered then. People matter now.
We’re best when we’re We and Us. We’re better as allies than adversaries. We’re best when we triumph our successes and contributions as those of Americans instead of our past individual worlds. Respect who we were; revere who we are.
We must be “indivisible with liberty and justice for all” for the oneness of America. We matter most when we’re one. Our oneness matters.
We’ve worked to secure and share the opportunities and freedoms of America. This holiday season let’s respect and appreciate our diversity and oneness as a United Family of Americans.
John Admire is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general who lives in Tulsa and is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
