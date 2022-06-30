Column: America has a sickness about guns; time for officials to act

Much ink has been spilled about guns and the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Analysis, editorials and punditry stretch from absolutists believing the Constitution allows for unfettered rights to all weapons to those arguing that a "well-regulated militia" in the same Constitution limits rights

What is often missed is the real dilemma — America’s sickness around guns.

Every day our nation experiences an incalculably high number of lives lost to gun violence. While a horrific school shooting like that in Uvalde, Texas, captures headlines, many more lives are forever snuffed out in suicides, street crime and accidental shootings.

Our mourning begins anew with each report of another person senselessly lost, then we move on because the frequency and repetitive nature of these deaths anaesthetizes our senses.

Thoughts and prayers, and then onto the weather or the comics page.

While it is hard to focus attention on every new tragedy with the firehose of information flowing from all sides, attention on the individual tragedies is misplaced. We must focus where we can make a difference, addressing the societal sickness around guns.

We have allowed the right to keep and bear arms to morph into an obsession with guns and gun culture. Until the late 20th century, the common interpretation of the Second Amendment was that it guaranteed states the right to form an individual militia, such as the Oklahoma National Guard.

Through the invented fiction of originalism and textualism, our courts broadened the Second Amendment’s guarantees to individuals. Elements of our wider society view this right as permission to own any weapon, concealed or not, in any location for any law-abiding citizen.

Absurdly, we now have performative political posturing by elected officials sending out Christmas cards with the family holding semi-automatic rifles around the Christmas tree.

It is hard to fathom someone thinking what better way to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace than a family photo showing preteen children holding enough firepower to take out the neighborhood or small town. But that is where we find ourselves.

Things must change, and I say this as a gun owner and someone who defends the right to keep and bear arms.

The individualization of the right to keep and bear arms, divorced from the concept of a well-regulated militia, has led to this obsession of gun ownership that has turned into a national sickness.

The difference between gun owners like me and those who exhibit a fetish for semi and long guns is our sense of why one needs a gun and what is required of gun owners.

My family owns guns because we like to hunt, and every animal we take is put onto the dinner table. We don’t own guns imagining we can protect ourselves from criminal actors.

Rather, I pay taxes for a professional police service trained to protect me, my home and my family. I pay taxes for a National Guard and national military to protect our homeland.

I have never wanted to own a weapon of war when deer hunting. There won’t be much deer left if I use a semi-automatic rifle. Nor have I wanted to carry a long gun on the street to demonstrate my power over others or virility (and it is almost always men brandishing these weapons in public places).

The trope that one owns such a weapon to protect against a government gone rogue is ridiculous when realizing how impotent that weapon would be against highly trained, professional soldiers.

It is incredible to imagine that in just 30 years we have allowed a gun lobby, manufacturers and judicial activists to craft a right that never was intended by our Founding Fathers.

This malpractice by pro-gun groups bred gun fetishists who want nothing less than to own the most lethal weapon possible and to carry that weapon wherever they want. The Founders surely would be aghast at a society awash in high-powered weaponry.

Our elected leaders claim helplessness. They blather about the Second Amendment while taking large campaign donations from armorers and their lobbyists.

Those of us, gun owners and not, who see this fictional right to individual ownership of any and all weapons as a sickness, should channel our outrage into collective action and demand lawmakers to act.

It is time to end the sale of automatic or semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines, and all the paraphernalia that makes them even more deadly. We should also initiate a buy-back program to get as many off the street as soon as possible.

You need a rifle to hunt deer or target practice, fine. You want an automatic weapon capable of causing mass casualties, join the Oklahoma National Guard.

A recent photo in the Tulsa World showed a man walking into a store with an assault weapon and a pistol. This is legal in Oklahoma.

It is insanity, a fetish and a sickness.

Our Congress and our state Legislature must act, and we must hold them accountable if they don’t act.

Ross Swimmer, an attorney, is former principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and former assistant secretary of the interior for Indian affairs. He lives in Tulsa and is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

