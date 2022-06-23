Column: All children deserved to be cared for and accepted by their teachers

This weekend is the culmination of Tulsa Pride, and Tulsa Public Schools will be enthusiastically participating in the annual Pride parade with nearly 100 members of our team and their families.

We have worked hard over the last few months to ensure that our float — repurposed from our Christmas, Veterans Day and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade floats — reflects the full diversity of the LGBTQ communities we serve.

We know representation matters, and I am proud to lead a school district that loves, supports and values every child, your child–all children. But what matters more than parades and annual celebrations are the experiences that our students, including our LGBTQ students, their families, and our team members, have across the other 364 days of the year.

The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that within the last year:

45% of LGBTQ youth had seriously considered attempting suicide;

73% of LGBTQ youth reported symptoms of anxiety;

58% of LGBTQ youth reported symptoms of depression; and

73% of LGBTQ youth experienced discrimination.

Each of these numbers represents the experience of someone’s precious baby. Behind every percentage are thousands of young Tulsans who need and deserve to live their truth without fear or insecurity.

Last week during a meeting of the Tulsa Board of Education, reflections of those national statistics were made evident and deeply personal. We heard directly from Tulsa teachers, students and community members about what our LGBTQ young people need to survive and thrive.

Educator Greg Lowry reflected on his years in the classroom, saying: “I know from my own experience as a queer student, and from the voices of my queer and trans students, that having supportive adults in our lives is the key to safety. It is literally suicide prevention.”

Teacher Ana Barros described cultivating inclusive classrooms for children, saying: “I tell them in every possible explicit and implicit way that they are whole; they are valued; they do not need to change a single thing about themselves to be my student.”

And community member Amairani Perez Chamu shared the story of her difficult and painful journey to self-acceptance and left us with a powerful reminder that “we are still in time to save the lives of our queer youth.”

For children to learn — to really grow and stretch academically and intellectually — they must be safe and supported.

Classrooms must be places where every child can be their full and complete selves; where they can read books that reflect their own families and experiences; where they learn about history that includes those who look like them; where they can see and hear that they matter; where their voices are valued.

Ms. Barros said it well, “If our students do not experience psychological safety, they will not learn.”

Our role — not just as educators, but as human beings — is to protect all of our children, to love them fiercely, to celebrate them just as they are and without caveats or exceptions.

Our deep focus on academic achievement will only be fully realized when our children are cared for and safe in every way.

We will not pick and choose which children should learn and thrive based on our own beliefs or life experiences. We will not have schools in which children feel less than because of who they are or what their family looks like.

When we get that right, and we love without conditions and educate well, we get to experience the joy and privilege of watching children grow into confident young leaders who make a difference in our world.

I look forward to celebrating with Tulsans who will be standing proudly with us in love and support of our LGBTQ neighbors during this weekend’s Tulsa Pride events. And when Pride weekend is over, I know we will continue to stand proudly together for every child and every family.

Our children deserve that from us.

Deborah Gist has been superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools since 2015 and is a former Tulsa World Community Advisory Board member.

