Column: All adults were once children

During our holiday seasons we often focus on gifts, parties, outings, family gatherings and other activities featuring children. While focusing on our own families, we often forget that not all children live in comfortable, supportive environments at home, in neighborhoods and communities.
Children who live in situations involving poverty, broken families, crimes, marginal educations and other obstacles to happiness and success begin and continue life already at risk for troubled adult outcomes. Some will survive and thrive, overcoming negative influences in spite of their environment, but many others will continue to develop troublesome thoughts and behaviors leading only to problematic outcomes.
When adults face adversities, often caught up in behaviors that create problems for themselves, their families and their communities, we wonder why they act the ways they do. There are well-meaning and available people and programs to assist and attempt to create changes toward a more positive life.
Some are punitive, like prosecution and jail. Some are focused on teaching and support leading to positive outcomes like jobs, better education, improved self-esteem and new success. But if we forget the title of this essay, that all — every single adult — once was a child, we continue to perpetuate our attempts to “fix” what is wrong, rather than provide pathways to success and happiness beginning at the beginning, during childhood.
It is difficult not to notice our community’s response to the material needs of families during Christmas and similar holidays, and religious seasons. Toy drives, food drives and similar activities focus both on the spirit of giving and the needs of others.
But what has happened before and/or will happen after the holiday passes?
As my title suggests, what now happens to our children as they grow and mature into adults? How do we create and sustain programs that support parents’ abilities to provide thoughtful, creative parenting that translates into improved outcomes for their children?
One issue that is very difficult to address is the fact that many parents were once children who lived and matured in problematic environments. They did not have the opportunity to experience skillful, loving and learning parents during their own childhood and adolescent years.
The phrase, “it is never too late to learn,” may not be true for parents who, themselves, experienced trauma and family disruptions during their own childhoods, and now need parenting and child care advice and education.
There may be hope if child care professionals, teachers, doctors, religious leaders and even helpful, caring neighbors, find a way to interact with parents to support and demonstrate parenting practices that could create appropriate child growth and development.
When we think about children, our minds usually turn immediately to young children, forgetting the developmental spectrum ranging from infancy through adolescence into the continually developing and maturing young adult. Some children make the transitions from early childhood, to school-age, to adolescence and beyond with successful development along the way.
But some live in situations involving parental dysfunctions that create stress and challenges to successful physical and mental health. As an important aside here, I will focus for a moment on the term, mental health.
Where in the body is the “mental?” I prefer the term, brain health.
I suggest that every experience, especially during childhood and adolescence, creates either a positive brain health experience, or a negative experience, resulting in growth and developmental progress or damage.
Our children deserve thoughtful, appropriate parenting, and the parents among us, especially those with younger children, deserve opportunities to learn and apply what they learn to their parenting skills.
The best Christmas, Hanukah and other holiday gift for a child is a parent or parents who understand all adults once were children, and strive to do their best as parents to support positive development for their children.
Robert Block, M.D., is past president of the American Academy of Pediatrics and an internationally recognized expert in the diagnosis and treatment of child abuse and neglect. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
