Column: All adults were once children

It is difficult not to notice our community’s response to the material needs of families during Christmas and similar holidays, and religious seasons. Toy drives, food drives and similar activities focus both on the spirit of giving and the needs of others.

But what has happened before and/or will happen after the holiday passes?

As my title suggests, what now happens to our children as they grow and mature into adults? How do we create and sustain programs that support parents’ abilities to provide thoughtful, creative parenting that translates into improved outcomes for their children?

One issue that is very difficult to address is the fact that many parents were once children who lived and matured in problematic environments. They did not have the opportunity to experience skillful, loving and learning parents during their own childhood and adolescent years.

The phrase, “it is never too late to learn,” may not be true for parents who, themselves, experienced trauma and family disruptions during their own childhoods, and now need parenting and child care advice and education.